Central Florida Public Media

The Florida Wildlife Corridor’s vision for conservation land in Florida stops short of providing mechanisms to make it a reality.
-
United Launch Alliance engineers are investigating a “buzzing” oxygen release valve on the Atlas V rocket which forced a scrub of Monday night’s launch attempt.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that a 2020 law requiring parental consent for abortions would be eliminated if voters approve a 2024 abortion ballot initiative. But this isn’t a foregone conclusion and would likely be decided by the courts.
We want to hear from you. What local issues do you care about? What concerns you? What do you need to know when it comes to the voting process? Your questions will help shape our election coverage this year.
Tuesdays & Thursdays
Begin a thoughtful exploration of Central Florida issues as we launch our newest show Engage with host Cheryn Stone.
Begin a thoughtful exploration of Central Florida issues as we launch our newest show Engage with host Cheryn Stone.
-
Students in the program, who already have an associate degree, can earn their bachelor’s in elementary education in two years.
-
The toll road will pave about 60 acres of the conserved land.
-
Construction is expected to begin in Downtown Orlando on a new sports and entertainment district called Westcourt by the end of 2024. The development could impact long-term residents, affordable housing, and gentrification.
-
Lawmakers increased funding for the My Safe Florida Home grant program by $200 million and will now prioritize older and low-income homeowners.
Highlighting the contributions of Black Leaders across Central Florida.
Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations.
More Headlines
-
Social Security's finances have improved slightly in the last year. But the popular retirement program still faces big challenges including the threat of automatic benefit cuts in less than a decade.
-
Monday is the Met Gala, known as fashion's grandest event, where celebrities from various realms come together at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate fashion and each other.
-
The FAA says Boeing informed the agency in April that required inspections to confirm that the wings were properly bonded to the carbon fiber fuselage on certain 787 jets were not completed.
-
Pulitzer Prizes honor American achievements in journalism, letters and drama, and music. They are widely recognized as the most prestigious awards in their field within the United States.
-
Climate journalist Zoë Schlanger says research suggests that plants are indeed "intelligent" in complex ways that challenge our understanding of agency and consciousness. Her book is The Light Eaters.
-
The last show of the pop icon's "Celebration" retrospective tour brought over a million and a half fans to Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana Beach on Saturday night.