After environmentalists celebrated Split Oak Forest’s 30th birthday earlier this year, the forest is now set to lose some of its “perpetual” conservation protections to make room for a controversial toll road.
Molly Duerig
/
Central Florida Public Media
Environment & Climate
Why the Florida Wildlife Corridor couldn't save Split Oak Forest
Molly Duerig
The Florida Wildlife Corridor’s vision for conservation land in Florida stops short of providing mechanisms to make it a reality.
A pair of panther kittens rescued after their mother was killed by a crash with a car in Naples; they were release back into the wild when they grew large enough
WGCU
Environment & Climate
Extinction of Florida panther a concern if halted subdivisions given green light to continue
Tom Bayles
A trail just 50 yards from a bear boneyard.
Eric Orvieto
/
Oviedo Community News
Environment & Climate
Bear boneyards: symbol of the clash between wilderness and development
We're Listening
We want to hear from you. What local issues do you care about? What concerns you? What do you need to know when it comes to the voting process? Your questions will help shape our election coverage this year.
Let Us Know
Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter.
Engage
Tuesdays & Thursdays
Begin a thoughtful exploration of Central Florida issues as we launch our newest show Engage with host Cheryn Stone.
Hear the new show
More Central Florida News
Celebrating Black Leaders in Central Florida
Highlighting the contributions of Black Leaders across Central Florida.
See the stories
New Episode Friday!
Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations.
Hear The Podcast
Health
Economy & Business
Government & Politics
Housing & Homelessness
Education
Environment & Climate

Featured Local Stories