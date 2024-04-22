Produced by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based in 13 countries around the world, and producers and reporters in 19 locations in the U.S. Their reporting is supplemented by NPR member station reporters across the country and a strong corps of independent producers and reporters in the public radio system.
Social Security benefits are facing an automatic cut in less than 10 years unless changes are adopted. The report from Social Security trustees predicts the fund will be exhausted in November of 2033.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council about how Israel's evacuation of Rafah could affect the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The complex deal also brought home two sons of a Minnesota man who fought for ISIS
The "Man in Black," singer-songwriter Johnny Cash, and civil rights icon Daisy Bates will be honored with statues representing Arkansas, at the U.S. Capitol later this year.
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, was the final complete symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven, composed between 1822 and 1824.
President Biden speaks at an event put on by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum about fighting antisemitism, an issue that pushed him to run in 2019 and which is taking on new significance.
Israeli forces take control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Russian President Putin is being inaugurated for a fifth term. The House could vote soon to oust Speaker Johnson.
Two cicada broods are emerging in historic numbers in the U.S. after a very long nap. We'll learn about other creatures that go dormant as part of their normal life cycle.
Philadelphia is taking a tougher line on illegal drug use on city streets. The new mayor and city council are launching an aggressive strategy in the city's infamous Kensington neighborhood.
An Israeli tank brigade has seized control of the Gaza Strip side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Polling revealed immigration has been listed as the top "U.S. problem" for three straight months. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Gallup research analyst Megan Brenan about this polarizing issue.
Colleges are gearing up for graduation as some students continue to protest the Israel-Hamas war.
