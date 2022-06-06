© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?
New episodes on Tuesdays • Airs on 90.7 FM Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Brendan Byrne

There’s a lot going on up there. Join space reporter Brendan Byrne each week as he explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, "Are We There Yet?" brings you the latest in news from the space beat. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap exploring our universe.

 

