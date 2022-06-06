Are We There Yet?
There’s a lot going on up there. Join space reporter Brendan Byrne each week as he explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, "Are We There Yet?" brings you the latest in news from the space beat. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap exploring our universe.
Young space enthusiasts are asking an astronaut their burning questions about space exploration.
Scientists and astronomers are on the search for moons outside our solar system. Meanwhile, NASA and Nikon are working on a new camera designed to withstand our own moon’s environment.
Space food scientist Vickie Kloeris, speaks about her new book Space Bites, a memoir of her career with NASA preparing food for orbit.
Varda Space Industries is working on pharmaceutical research in space that could help produce HIV therapy drugs at a much lower cost.
Viewers across the country are gearing up for the upcoming solar eclipse, and scientists are using this time to launch rockets into the skies – for science!
It’s Women’s history month and ‘Are We There Yet?’ is exploring the women that made history in space with Wendy Lawrence, a veteran NASA Astronaut.
In Texas, Starship’s third orbital test flight was a win for SpaceX. Here in Florida, the Space Coast is celebrating the life of Robert Osband.
SpaceX is launching its third orbital test flight off Starship. How high are the stakes? Plus, a glimpse into the history of women in the space program and the fight for female astronauts.
As NASA explores human isolation on other planets, the agency’s plan to return Mars rocks to Earth is in limbo.
Former NASA astronaut Winston Scott shared his academic journey that brought him to space and his hope for the future of space exploration.
A new satellite will track things like hurricanes and volcanoes from space. Plus, a conversation with the Walkabout the Galaxy podcast hosts Josh Colwell, Audrey Martin and Jim Cooney about humans on Mars.
New technology on the moon and a space art competition that highlights the importance of space.