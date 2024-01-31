Reporter Amanda Rabines joins us Engage to unpack her Orlando Sentinel investigation into the collapse of the OnePULSE Foundation. Carlos Guillermo Smith with Equality Florida shares what he considers successes this legislative session following a legal settlement in the Parental Rights in Education law. There are disparities in diagnosis of dementia. Math Professor Allen Pelley unravels the mystery of Pi Day. Bethune Cookman’s oldest alumna is 106 today.

Listen • 47:21