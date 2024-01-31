Engage
Tuesdays and Thursdays • Airs on 90.7 and 89.5 FM at 3 p.m.
Join Engage’s host, Cheryn Stone as she explores Central Florida's issues and culture with new voices, new perspectives, and thought provoking interviews. Engage broadcasts live at 3 p.m. on 90.7 & 89.5 FM. You can listen to all episodes on-demand via this website, on YouTube, podcast platforms, smart speakers and our Mobile App.
Embrace of Celebration provides relief for families living in poverty through a housing crisis. A Florida law expands access to insulin supplies to help diabetes patients in emergencies, but health disparities remain. Former state representative draws a roadmap to civil discourse. UCF students keep dominating cyber security competitions.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida CEO invited to D.C. to discuss hunger. Kissimmee woman discusses food insecurity. PR manager for the former Orlando Miracle WNBA team shares the team’s history. Photo exhibit originates with lost and found film.
Marion County Sheriff Lt. Paul Bloom talks about the new Gabby Petito law and how it will be enforced. Nichole Schmidt is the mother of Gabby Petito, Michelle Sperzel is the CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida.Flamenco artist Don Soledad joins us in studio.
A bill makes it illegal to harass first responders in Florida. Building up under-heard communities across the I-4 corridor ahead of hurricane season. The legacy of ULA’s Delta rocket family. A UCF program memorializes the fallen soldiers of World War II from Florida.
Approximately 20,000 Central Floridians live with Parkinson’s. Addressing delays, parking, and growth at Orlando International Airport. Orange County Schools expand their electric bus fleet. Understanding eclipses throughout history.
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban and voters to decide on abortion rights. Eatonville’s Mayor shares why she believes the town is the best home for Florida’s Black History Museum. Local influencer “AmaPoundcake” has a positive take on body image.
Regina Hill Arrested; Identifying Elder Abuse; DeSantis Signs Anti-Squatter Law; Mister Rogers' Rollins LegacyOrlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is arrested for elder abuse. AARP shares warning signs of exploitation. A new law makes it easier for property owners to vacate squatters. Mister Rogers Week of Kindness at Rollins College.
Fentanyl; Racial Disparities in the Medical Field; Women's Health Forum; Tyler Gillespie and Florida ManA parent who lost his son to overdose and efforts to control the fentanyl crisis in Volusia County. Racial disparities within Central Florida’s medical community and its impact on women of color. Florida Man Poems revisited.
Floridians in Haiti are evacuating and being taken to the Orlando Sanford International Airport. The Volusia County rideshare VoRide is expanding. Mike Schneider, author of Mickey and the Teamsters, discusses the history of unions at Disney. A pillar of Parramore, J Henry’s barbershop, is back open after being destroyed by a fire.
Florida Primary Day; Orange County Supervisor of Elections; March Madness; Bracket Pool Legalities; Plogging For Pints Comes To OrlandoWMFE's Joe Mario Pedersen reports on Primary Day poll activity and Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean talks about his new role. We profile Florida schools in the NCAA March Madness tournaments and Orlando hosts 'Plogging for Pints' - a great way to keep fit and clean your community.
Reporter Amanda Rabines joins us Engage to unpack her Orlando Sentinel investigation into the collapse of the OnePULSE Foundation. Carlos Guillermo Smith with Equality Florida shares what he considers successes this legislative session following a legal settlement in the Parental Rights in Education law. There are disparities in diagnosis of dementia. Math Professor Allen Pelley unravels the mystery of Pi Day. Bethune Cookman’s oldest alumna is 106 today.
Community Violence Intervention Initiative; Mangrove Preservation; Scalia-Ginsburg Opera; Jackie Robinson's Daytona Beach LegacyOrlando is expanding an anti-violence program that has demonstrated success in preventing firearm deaths. Also, mangroves are a legally protected ecosystem, we'll look at preservation efforts in Florida. Opera del Sol brings Scalia/Ginsburg to the Pugh Theater and Engage revisits a historic moment in baseball.