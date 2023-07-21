Housing & Homelessness

-
This year, at Stetson University’s annual Ending Poverty and Homelessness Conference, organizers and mental health professionals pushed for trauma-informed responses for people experiencing the violence of poverty and the workers who help them.
-
Lawmakers increased funding for the My Safe Florida Home grant program by $200 million and will now prioritize older and low-income homeowners.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether public sleeping due to lack of shelter can be punishable by law, and advocates for people without homes rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando demanding housing-first policies.
-
The program offers inspections and grants up to $10,000 to help residents upgrade homes and qualify for property-insurance discounts for residences valued up to $700,000.
-
Proposing a housing-first model, a new Agency for Healthcare Administration housing assistance pilot program combines healthcare and homeless services in Central Florida to secure housing for qualifying Medicaid recipients.
-
Bettina Grzeskowiak founded Embrace of Celebration, a nonprofit that reaches thousands of families living through Central Florida's housing crisis.
-
The ordinance has been technically in effect since February, when it was adopted as an emergency measure driven by excessive flooding in that area.
-
The neighborhood’s HOAs submitted reports showing that the area’s stormwater system is not functioning as designed, causing severe floods.
-
State, county, and city leaders joined nonprofit and private organizations to come up with tangible solutions to affordable housing needs and strategize an action plan.
-
Nearly 150 men have been able to move back into two of the three damaged dorms. The organization’s commercial kitchen will take at least another four weeks.
-
Critics said they’re worried about traffic, schools, and transportation. Supporters said the area has an urgent need for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Orange County will discuss Disney’s plans for an 80-acre, 1,400-unit affordable housing development project, weighing in mixed reactions from critics and supporters.