Government & Politics

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that a 2020 law requiring parental consent for abortions would be eliminated if voters approve a 2024 abortion ballot initiative. But this isn’t a foregone conclusion and would likely be decided by the courts.
Former President Donald Trump’s comments to a Time Magazine reporter allowed for the possibility of states monitoring and punishing women for getting illegal abortions, but he wasn’t as explicit about whether he thought they should.
DeSantis said the bill he signed will protect the state’s cattle industry against “an ideological agenda that wants to finger agriculture as the problem.”
The provision ramps up a previous measure that only applied to violent offenders.
Experts say more robust data is necessary to better determine the link between gun storage and school shootings. But a few studies have shown that around half of these incidents are carried out with firearms that were considered unsecured.
The program offers inspections and grants up to $10,000 to help residents upgrade homes and qualify for property-insurance discounts for residences valued up to $700,000.
In a 12-minute address at Hillsborough Community College, Biden warned of "extreme" laws that restrict abortion access, and he blamed Trump, his predecessor and presumptive 2024 rival, for making those policies possible.
Orange County and Orlando are in dispute over who controls thousands of acres of land known as Sunbridge. On Tuesday, the county approved starting a procedure to resolve the conflict.
Inflation compounds, and it has risen by about 19% during Biden’s presidency. However, Rubio is misleading by failing to note another key factor: rising wages. Prices don’t increase in a vacuum; they can be canceled out, or nearly so, by rising wages.
The 2023 festival took place under the threat of legislation deemed unfriendly to Florida's LGBTQ-Plus community.
A parole program for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela requires that they pay for their own flights to the U.S.
The winner of the special election will take over the seat of Regina Hill, who was suspended by the governor after charges of elderly abuse and fraud.