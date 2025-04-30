The Florida Senate has unanimously passed a condo reform bill

The Florida Senate has unanimously passed a bill that eases the financial strain on condominium owners who have struggled after lawmakers imposed safety legislation in the wake of the 2021 tragedy at Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

Lawmakers could be on the verge of delivering the relief that condo owners have been calling for.

The year after Surfside, lawmakers approved inspections of older buildings and required studies to determine how much money to set aside for future repairs. That meant additional costs on top of condo owners’ regular fees.

The outcry, especially from condo owners on fixed incomes, commanded the attention of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. Fleming Island Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley says the legislature’s commitment to those people is staunch.

“As we’ve watched the implementation of post-Surfside regulations, the process has revealed some very real pressure points -- both financially and otherwise," she said. "And that is no surprise. Big change is difficult, but it’s our duty to adjust thoughtfully when circumstances demand. And that’s what this bill does.”

Bradley says the measure provides financial relief and flexibility, a more forgiving timeline, and better oversight and accountability.

For instance, the bill bans people who have had their Community Association Manager license revoked from having an indirect or direct ownership interest in or working for an association firm.

The Senate bill does differ from the House bill.

“The Senate bill does not include the provision which allows condo boards to levy special assessments or obtain loans without the prior approval of condo owners," she said. "We can’t remove condo owners from the process and hand them the bill. The Senate requires that the approval of owners is required for any lines of credit, loans or assessments.”

Bradley says the Senate bill also allows for a temporary pause or reduction in reserve funding for two years immediately following a milestone inspection.

“This two-year relief allows associations who are undergoing a milestone inspection to prioritize their funding to make repairs for structural safety first, triaging the most needed repairs before beginning to reserve for future needs," she said.

The Senate version will now go to the House, which is expected to approve the measure and send it on to Governor Ron DeSantis, who has made condo reform one of his top priorities this session.

Earlier this year, DeSantis pushed legislators to take up the matter in special session. And earlier this month, he held a press conference on condo relief in Miami, where he said he’d warned lawmakers against the unintended consequences of their initial response to Surfside.

“Well, here we are today, and we have seen some of these consequences," said DeSantis. "We have seen sudden, high-cost fee assessments that have been imposed on condo owners, many of whom in South Florida, particularly in this community, are senior citizens and living on fixed incomes.”

Lawmakers are expected to send the measure to the governor before the legislative session ends Friday.