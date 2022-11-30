National / World News

-
Federal regulators are trying to prevent bad actors from switching unknowing consumers' Obamacare coverage. Their fixes risk making enrollment so cumbersome that people won't want to sign up.
The complex deal also brought home two sons of a Minnesota man who fought for ISIS
Ryan Riccucci, a 17-year agency veteran, says he feels the agency is misunderstood by the U.S. public.
An Israeli tank brigade seized control Tuesday of the Gaza Strip side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, authorities said, as cease-fire negotiations with Hamas remain on a knife's edge.
Monday is the Met Gala, known as fashion's grandest event, where celebrities from various realms come together at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate fashion and each other.
The FAA says Boeing informed the agency in April that required inspections to confirm that the wings were properly bonded to the carbon fiber fuselage on certain 787 jets were not completed.
Pulitzer Prizes honor American achievements in journalism, letters and drama, and music. They are widely recognized as the most prestigious awards in their field within the United States.
Climate journalist Zoë Schlanger says research suggests that plants are indeed "intelligent" in complex ways that challenge our understanding of agency and consciousness. Her book is The Light Eaters.
The last show of the pop icon's "Celebration" retrospective tour brought over a million and a half fans to Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana Beach on Saturday night.
Hamas said it accepted a proposal for a cease-fire. Israel responded that the deal didn't meet its requirements and announced it was pushing ahead with an assault in Rafah.