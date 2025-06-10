Central Florida Public Media amplifies local artists with sold out Tiny Desk Contest

Central Florida Public Media recently hosted its annual Tiny Desk Contest Showcase, with a historic sell out of 612 tickets at The Beacham in Orlando.

As part of Central Florida Public Media’s commitment to amplifying Central Florida’s diverse voices and vibrant culture, Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase featured four local acts that entered NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest and were chosen as favorites by a local public vote.

Artists included Joseph Jevanni, Skyyler Rayn, Vibra and Yella Kang, who delivered a diverse array of musical performances, showcasing original compositions that represent the rich cultural tapestry of Central Florida.

This annual event is filled with creativity, connection, and live music that celebrates the unique voices of our region, and is one of the many ways Central Florida Public Media fulfills its mission to inform, engage, and empower our diverse community.

Here's a recording of the event:

Facebook photo gallery: