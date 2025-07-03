Fourth of July celebrations bring stress to pets. Here’s how to keep them safe

Fourth of July celebrations that include loud bangs from fireworks can frighten animals – potentially leading to pets escaping. Animal control officials are reminding residents to keep an eye on their four-legged friends to make sure they stay safe this Independence Day weekend.

For Volusia County Animal Services, this time of year brings in the highest volume of calls and the greatest need for Animal Control services, said director Angela Miedema.

“I like to say July Fourth is like Black Friday for Animal Services,” she said. “It is the craziest time of year. It's actually the peak of when we get the most amount of stray animals, and unfortunately, very high numbers of bites because we have very fearful dogs.”

To help pets feel more calm, Miedema said to keep your pet in a quiet environment with white noise playing. In addition to a comforting environment during the celebrations, exercising pets before the big booms can also help de-stress them.

“The more exercise you do, the better you sleep, so your animal that's true for them as well,” Miedema said. “If they haven't gotten enough exercise throughout the day, they're going to have a lot more pent up anxiety and stress when the fireworks time happens.”

Keeping a pet in a crate with a blanket on top can also create a safe, comforting space. Miedema also encouraged the use of essential oils like lavender or chamomile in a diffuser. She stresses using only animal-safe oils in a diffuser.

If a pet does go missing, Volusia County Animal Services recommends checking local shelters and lost and found pet pages.

To prevent losing your animal, Miedema said owners should make sure that their animal’s microchip is up to date and that pets are wearing their identification tags.

“The Microchips is placed right between the shoulder blades, underneath the skin by a veterinarian,” Miedema said. “Lots of shelters provide them as well, and it actually gives the contact information for you as the owner in case your dog ever gets lost of any kind at any point.”