Featured Stories

The Florida Wildlife Corridor’s vision for conservation land in Florida stops short of providing mechanisms to make it a reality.
Construction is expected to begin in Downtown Orlando on a new sports and entertainment district called Westcourt by the end of 2024. The development could impact long-term residents, affordable housing, and gentrification.
Florida remains the top 2 states for women-owned businesses, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Bank of America’s annual Women and Minority Business Owner report examines the challenges and opportunities facing women-owned businesses.
Currently, Florida has several film schools throughout the state, however, students and graduates struggle to find jobs in the market. With less productions taking place in Florida, those seeking job opportunities have begun searching out of state.
Even though most of the members have been dancing for decades, the Orlando Cloggers are always looking for new people of all ages to take up this craft.
Unhoused people across Florida will no longer be able to sleep on public property beginning in October. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law recently prohibiting the practice Municipalities will have to enforce or face possible lawsuits.
Bettina Grzeskowiak founded Embrace of Celebration, a nonprofit that reaches thousands of families living through Central Florida's housing crisis.
The campaign to amend Florida's constitution to protect abortion rights kicked off in Orlando, attracting voters on both sides of the issue. The ballot question needs 60% approval to pass.
A new position at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts looks to promote a healthier community in Central Florida through the arts. Alana Jackson is the Center’s first Arts and Wellness Director.
Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Florida had four of the five fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country from 2022 to 2023, led by the area that includes The Villages.
Amid ongoing litigation surrounding the fake Basquiat exhibit in 2022, the Orlando Museum of Art has named a new chief curator, Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon.
As American focus shifts from the Ukraine-Russian war to the Israel-Hamas war, a Ukrainian prosthetic nonprofit in Orlando is struggling to give amputees legs to stand on.