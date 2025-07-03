Central Florida groups already feel the loss of $396M in federal education funding

The Florida Department of Education has confirmed that approximately $396 million in federal funds from grant programs meant for Florida school districts and its own department will be paused following the Trump administration’s announcement Tuesday.

The federal grant programs affected by the Trump administration’s withholding of $6 billion in education funding include those for migrant education, effective instruction, English as a Second Language programs, student support and academic enrichment and 21st century learning centers.

In Central Florida, affected groups include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. The nonprofit stands to lose $2.4 million dollars in funding.

If the money isn’t reinstated it could be devastating for the nonprofit and the surrounding Central Florida community, said President Jamie Merrill.

“If this funding doesn't continue or get reinstated, there absolutely will be layoffs and job loss. There will be programs that don't feel the same, that cease to exist and are shut down,” she said. “Not necessarily club closures, but programs that the kids inside of the clubs have come to depend on, mentors and relationships that the kids have developed that they are expecting to see on a daily basis when they walk into the club.”

The money jeopardizes essential after-school and summer programs for more than 1,200 children at five BGCCF Club locations, with ripple effects expected nationwide.

Merrill said each of these programs provide a number of crucial resources for kids.

“It isn't just that we're getting 95% of our kids at or above grade level and that 100% of our seniors are graduating, but we have kids that wouldn't eat if it wasn't for our program, because they're turning to us for a hot and healthy meal every single day, both after school and multiple meals during the day, where so many of our clubs are in food deserts,” said Merrill. "It is truly life skills and healthy options that we are creating, and that's how we are turning today's children into tomorrow's leaders, because we're sinking into them every aspect that they need to be able to engage at the highest level.”

Many of these cuts are still pending as Trump administration officials go line by line through the budget. The money was supposed to be distributed on July 1.

In a statement the Florida Department of Education said it’s working with school districts to minimize the impact to Florida students.

Read the full statement from the Florida DOE here:

“Recently, State Education Chiefs were informed that the US Department of Education would be pausing several federal grant programs while they perform a programmatic review.

Approximately $396 million in funds meant for Florida school districts and the Florida Department of Education will be paused. The Department is meeting with school districts to make sure that they are prepared for this change in availability of funds from the Federal Government. We are committed to working with each school district to minimize any impacts to Florida’s students and we are confident that the US Department of Education will do what is in the best interests of students as they make final decisions regarding these funds.

FDOE will make additional updates regarding these funds as information becomes available.”

