Epic Universe expected to bring visitors and traffic congestion to Orlando

Local state troopers and law enforcement are expecting increased road congestion in Central Florida through the weekend and warn drivers to prepare for delays. That’s in part due to the Memorial Day weekend and Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe, officially opening Thursday to the general public

Florida Highway Patrol’s Assistant Public Affairs Officer, trooper Migdalisis Garcia, said the Memorial Day weekend typically brings congestion to the local beaches in Central Florida counties like Volusia and Brevard. But now with a new theme park, Florida Highway Patrol is anticipating – and preparing – for more localized traffic in Orange County.

“It's very important for not only our residents here to anticipate that traffic during their morning commute, but also for those visiting us to prepare your routes and plan ahead that way we all are ready for the traffic,” Garcia said. “Leave with ample enough time in order to get to your destination safely, while still obeying speed limit and other traffic laws that are in place.”

Garcia advised drivers to follow the rules of the road during this time of anticipated congestion. Drivers can tune into the traffic radio channel for updates and to see if alternative routes are available if highways become overcrowded.

In addition to the highway patrol, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it will increase its presence near the new theme park on Kirkman Road, Universal Boulevard, and Destination Parkway on both Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day.

While local law enforcement and state troopers prepared for traffic on the main roads, Visit Orlando’s President and CEO Casandra Matej said this new theme park and Memorial Day weekend are a huge benefit for the Orlando economy.

“When we looked at our data, we're actually a 6% increase year over year,” Matej said. “It goes back to a couple of contributing factors, of course Epic Universe, but also we have some major group bookings in at the Orange County Convention Center…We are expecting great visitation, which also results in great as far as the tourism development tax, which goes to fund many things around our community.”

Matej said while residents may be frustrated with traffic from the theme park during this Memorial Day Weekend, she said it again comes with great benefits including an increase in tourism and jobs at the theme park. In addition to job openings, visitors also contribute to the Tourism Development Tax.

“If anyone's staying at any of our hotels, they pay a Tourism Development Tax,” Matej said. “That money goes to promotions of our destination…The TDT has helped build the Dr Phillips Center for Performing Arts, the Kia center, the camping world stadium and many other venues throughout our community.”