Economy & Business

-
Construction is expected to begin in Downtown Orlando on a new sports and entertainment district called Westcourt by the end of 2024. The development could impact long-term residents, affordable housing, and gentrification.
-
Workers at the restaurants operated by Patina Restaurant Group, part of the Delaware North corporation, have concerns about lower wages compared to Disney employees, part-time instead full-time work, and a lack of benefits.
-
Florida remains the top 2 states for women-owned businesses, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Bank of America’s annual Women and Minority Business Owner report examines the challenges and opportunities facing women-owned businesses.
-
The $500 million first phase includes a 261-room hotel, 273 residential units, a 65,000-square-foot event venue, an office tower, shops, restaurants and a parking garage.
-
Unhoused people across Florida will no longer be able to sleep on public property beginning in October. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law recently prohibiting the practice Municipalities will have to enforce or face possible lawsuits.
-
Visit Orlando is looking to Orange County residents to help create a 10-year destination tourism master plan that aims to balance the needs of the community and the tourism economy.
-
Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Florida had four of the five fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country from 2022 to 2023, led by the area that includes The Villages.
-
Hotel occupancy and direct flights to the area are expected to dip.
-
Prosperity Now teamed up with Bloomberg Philanthropies to create the Black Wealth Data Center to learn more about the state of black wealth at the county level. Marisa Calderon, CEO and President of Prosperity Now, and Harsha Mallajosyula, Data Director at the Black Wealth Data Center, explain how Central Florida counties are faring when it comes to Black wealth.
-
Interest in women’s sports has been growing. Deloitte predicts that revenue from women’s elite sports in the U.S. will surpass one billion dollars for the first time ever in 2024. This comes during the inaugural year of the women’s professional volleyball team, the Orlando Valkyries, and a growing number of viewers tuning into the women’s games for March Madness.
-
Travel season is underway with Spring Breakers packing airlines to get to the sunshine state. However, the Federal Aviation Administration reports an ongoing shortage in air traffic controllers, which could impact your ability to fly home.
-
A new station in Cocoa will bring new tourism opportunities to the region.