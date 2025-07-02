UPDATE: Governor vetoes funding for Central Florida Public Media

Governor DeSantis used his line-item veto this week to eliminate state funding for Central Florida Public Media and other local public media outlets across Florida. This funding was included in the budget the state legislature passed in June.

The governor’s veto will mean the loss of $100,000 to Central Florida Public Media, starting immediately.

For many years, public media has had strong bipartisan support from Florida’s lawmakers and leaders, who recognize the critical role that local public media outlets play in emergency alerting during hurricanes and other crises, as well as informing and educating our state’s residents and bringing our communities together through thoughtful dialogue.

This immediate cut comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to decide in the next two weeks whether to take back $300,000 a year in previously appropriated federal funds.

