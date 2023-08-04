© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Seen & Heard

Central Florida Public Media's ongoing in-depth series looking at issues vital to communities across our region. Subscribe to get each new episode.

Season 1: Immigration Divide
Season 2: Rising Water

  1. Editor's note: Impacts of rising water on Central Florida
  2. Decades-old maps don’t fully capture Central Florida’s flooding risk
  3. Millions of dollars spent on flood protection, but is it out of date?
  4. Seen & Heard: The Economics of Rising Water
  5. Saving the Space Coast’s future and past from rising water
  6. As new Central Florida homes are built, older ones flood
  7. One seaside community is fighting against its biggest threat: Water
  8. Seminole County one of Florida's first to bring kids trauma-informed camp after hurricanes
  9. In multilingual Central Florida, hurricane and flood warnings can go unheard
Season 1: Immigration Divide
  1. Introducing Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divide, a series exploring immigration
  2. Immigration Divide: Past and present with a lawmaker and a historian
  3. Central Florida Seen and Heard: Immigration Divides The Economy
  4. A word on words as WMFE covers Florida’s new immigration law
  5. Undocumented fear: how Florida's new law affects migrants & hospitals
  6. Undocumented students face new challenges under Florida's immigration law
  7. Spotlight on the Immigration Divide: Mills-50's role in Orlando culture
  8. 'Living in the shadow': A family of Mexican immigrants tells their Florida story