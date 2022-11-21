Announcements

-
Central Florida Public Radio earned four awards for work done in 2023 from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists over the weekend, including three first place awards.
-
WMFE is rebranding and changing its name to Central Florida Public Media. The new name reflects the organization’s commitment to building on its 44 years of service to Central Florida, as well as a renewed focus on local journalism, as the only local, nonprofit news organization covering its nine-county region.
-
WMFE would like to congratulate local Morning Edition host Talia Blake on being chosen as an ONYX Magazine 2024 Women On The Move honoree.
-
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, WMFE invites Central Floridians to begin a thoughtful exploration of local issues as it launches its newest show Engage.
-
WMFE began 2024 by hosting the Florida edition of NPR’s Next Generation Radio. It’s a five-day intensive training program that pairs aspiring journalists from across the state with professional mentors. This year’s theme was centered around the question of what is the meaning of home?Below we highlight a behind the scenes look into this NextGenRadio project as well as the completed work of these young journalists.
-
WMFE is thrilled to announce the appointment of four new community leaders as members of our Board of Trustees. As of January 1, 2024, these local, accomplished professionals have embarked on an initial one-year term, bringing their expertise and diverse perspectives to guide WMFE toward new heights.
-
Last week, a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives voted to eliminate federal funding for public media. Please contact your Congressional representatives TODAY and ask them to safeguard funding for public media!
-
WMFE Public Media, in partnership with Orlando Science Center, announces STEAM-focused programs for the local community. As part of the collaboration, WMFE will host a live event with veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and WMFE's space reporter and host of “Are We There Yet?” Brendan Byrne.
-
Report for America welcomes newest corps members despite growing cuts to newsrooms across the countryWMFE and WMFV in partnership with Report for America, have hired Lillian Hernández Caraballo to cover Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida. Housing and Homelessness are topics that touch every single person in this region and the goal of the non-profit, member-supported newsroom is to expand coverage of these issues, giving them the attention and thoughtfulness warranted to better understand this crisis and find solutions.
-
WMFE is suspending activity on its official Twitter accounts, following a similar move by NPR. Last week, Twitter mis-labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media,” a designation usually given to government-controlled outlets.
-
WMFE and WMFV, public media stations serving nine Central Florida counties, have created an innovative new Content Leadership Team in an effort to better serve audiences on all platforms and to make journalism a two-way street, in conversation with the Central Florida community.
-
Daily talk show Think joins evening lineup January 2, 2023