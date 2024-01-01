Ethics Guidelines

Central Florida Public Media’s audience must be able to trust that Central Florida Public Media news will provide unbiased reporting based on fact and careful analysis. To that end, Central Florida Public Media reporters and editorial staff must adhere to the highest standards of journalism. The following guidelines govern the ethical conduct of all Central Florida Public Media journalists. They have been adapted from ethics codes at respected organizations, including National Public Radio and the Society for Professional Journalists, in consultation with current and former public radio news directors from across the system. These guidelines shall apply to all Central Florida Public Media journalists, including the News Director, Assistant News Director, reporters, editors, news producers, and regular hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered, whether or not they report to the News Director. Breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with on a case by case basis. Such breaches could result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

ACCURACY

Central Florida Public Media editorial staff will make every effort to ensure that all stories, whether broadcast or otherwise published, are factually accurate. To that end:



Central Florida Public Media journalists will fact check all claims before they are broadcast and certify to the editor prior to broadcast that all facts have been properly verified. Presenting the information in a script will constitute certification. Central Florida Public Media journalists will test the accuracy of information from all sources and exercise care to avoid inadvertent error. Central Florida Public Media journalists will not relate information from other news sources unless it can be verified by at least one other independent source. Central Florida Public Media journalists will inform the News Director of any mistake of fact. The News Director will decide whether an on-air correction is appropriate. Under no circumstances will Central Florida Public Media journalists attempt to color or shade facts for impact or editorial effect.

Note on Accuracy Failure to properly check facts or an attempt to distort facts endangers the reputation of Central Florida Public Media and may expose the station to legal liability. Central Florida Public Media News staff is expected to follow these guidelines without exception, to go 'the extra mile' to verify claims, and to seek the advice of the News Director on any question in this regard. In setting such a standard, Central Florida Public Media recognizes that it may sometimes be necessary to delay reporting a news item to ensure the accuracy of the report. This is an acceptable trade-off.

FAIRNESS



Central Florida Public Media journalists will make sure actualities, quotes or paraphrases of those we interview are accurate and are used in the proper context. An actuality from an interviewee or speaker should reflect accurately what that person was asked or was responding to. Central Florida Public Media journalists will respect 'off the record' agreements with background sources. Central Florida Public Media journalists will provide attribution (or sufficient source identification) for every quote. Reporters will avoid using anonymous sources where possible. In rare instances, a reporter may grant anonymity after consulting with the News Director. The grant of anonymity is between Central Florida Public Media News and the source, not between the reporter and the source. The reporter and editor should know the identities of all the interviewees. However, Central Florida Public Media staff members outside the news department do not need to know the identities of anonymous sources. The News Director will have final approval for airing information from the anonymous source. Other notes on anonymity:

*Central Florida Public Media will question sources’ motives before promising anonymity. *Central Florida Public Media will not grant anonymity if a person makes pejorative comments about the character, reputation, or personal qualities of another individual or institution. *The information provided by an anonymous source must be confirmed with at least one other independent source, unless this is impossible (i.e. the source is describing an event with no witnesses, such as domestic violence, etc.). *Central Florida Public Media will clarify conditions attached to any promise of anonymity. *If anonymity is granted, Central Florida Public Media will aggressively protect the identity of the source in question. Central Florida Public Media journalists will not intentionally exploit people in pain or immediate emotional distress. They will show compassion for those who may be affected adversely by news coverage and use special sensitivity when dealing with children and inexperienced sources or subjects. Central Florida Public Media journalists will make clear when a person is being recorded and when an interview has begun or ended so there is no question about what is or isn't for broadcast, or what is on the record or not. Central Florida Public Media journalists will respect embargoes unless the circumstances surrounding the embargo make adherence inappropriate, such as when the information has already surfaced elsewhere or a strong public interest requires the disclosure to place other news in the proper context. The journalist will consult with the News Director to make that determination. Plagiarism is an unforgivable offense. Central Florida Public Media journalists will not take other peoples' work and present it as our own. Central Florida Public Media journalists will attribute information from other news sources if the material is the result of enterprise reporting, an exclusive interview, etc. Journalism should be conducted in the open. Central Florida Public Media journalists will not misrepresent themselves. However, there will be occasions not to declare our profession but rather to seek information as a member of the public working in places to which the general public has access, such as stores, public buildings, etc.

BALANCE

Balance assumes no monopoly of ideas and implies respect for the listener's interest in forming a well-rounded opinion, including the perspectives of subjects with less access to a public voice. Central Florida Public Media editorial staff will seek a diversity of opinion on issues and subjects covered.

At a minimum, Central Florida Public Media journalists will endeavor to:



Pursue multiple perspectives in their reporting; Offer an opportunity for subjects to respond to direct or indirect allegations; When possible, go beyond superficial bi-polarism ("he said/she said"; "Republicans say/ Democrats say") by giving a voice to people directly impacted; Not offer an open forum to a single viewpoint without offering a similar opportunity for divergent or opposing viewpoints. Balance is not exclusively measured by the length of opposing sound bites. Tone, focus, and subject matter are also factors. Often balance will be achieved by presenting a diversity of views in a single story; other times, balance may best be achieved over a period of time (a three day series, each with a different perspective; back to back interviews on subsequent days; etc.).

INDEPENDENCE

Independence will be a cornerstone of the Central Florida Public Media News product. Central Florida Public Media journalists will make every effort to ensure that all stories remain editorially independent of any outside influence.



Central Florida Public Media News staff will research and report news based solely on editorial judgment without deference to outside influences, including but not limited to Central Florida Public Media executives and senior staff, Central Florida Public Media’s Board of Trustees, Central Florida Public Media underwriters and funders, political parties, special interest groups, businesses and any outside entity which would seek influence or control over Central Florida Public Media editorial content. A firewall will be maintained between Central Florida Public Media journalists and the station’s underwriters and funders. Central Florida Public Media recognizes that funding or sponsorship for Central Florida Public Media will not in any way influence the news product or style of reporting on any subject. Central Florida Public Media will not ask its journalists to solicit underwriting or corporate sponsorship for the station or to appear in circumstances in which they might appear to be doing so. If a Central Florida Public Media journalist reports on an underwriter, funder, or board member, he or she must consult with the News Director on whether to disclose the relationship on air. While reporters or editors may check passages with sources for accuracy and clarity, no source has veto power or editing rights over Central Florida Public Media news stories. Central Florida Public Media journalists do not allow sources or interviewees to dictate how a topic will be covered or which other voices or ideas will be included. They do not agree to submit questions in advance unless the News Director approves doing so in a specific instance. Central Florida Public Media journalists do not pay for information from sources or newsmakers.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

It is important that Central Florida Public Media news staffers conduct themselves in a manner that reflects independence and fairness, thereby avoiding actual or apparent conflicts of interest. To that end, members of the Central Florida Public Media news team should not engage in outside activities or public comment that calls into question their ability to report fairly and accurately on a given subject.



All Central Florida Public Media news staffers must disclose potential conflicts of interest to the News Director before a covering a story. Reporters must disclose any business, commercial, financial or personal interests that might be construed as an actual or potential conflict of interest. This would include situations in which the journalist or his/her immediate family has or has had a business or personal relationship with the persons being interviewed or companies/organizations being covered. Central Florida Public Media journalists may not run for office, endorse candidates, or otherwise engage in politics. Since contributions to candidates are part of the public record, Central Florida Public Media journalists may not contribute to political campaigns, as doing so would call into question a journalist's impartiality. Central Florida Public Media journalists may not participate in marches or rallies involving causes or issues that Central Florida Public Media covers, nor should they sign petitions or otherwise lend their name to such causes, or contribute money to them. Central Florida Public Media journalists should tell the News Director about any financial contributions to or affiliation with any political or public issue campaign or involvement with any group for which advocacy is a major purpose. Central Florida Public Media journalists may not serve on government boards or commissions. Central Florida Public Media journalists may sit on community advisory boards, educational institution trustee boards, boards of religious organizations or boards of nonprofit organizations so long as Central Florida Public Media does not normally cover them and they are not engaged in significant lobbying or political activity. Such activities should be disclosed to and approved by the News Director. Central Florida Public Media may revoke approval if it believes continued service will create an actual or appearance of a conflict of interest. While the nature of online social networking is ever-changing, Central Florida Public Media journalists should be aware of their public profiles online and ensure that they do not post any publicly available content that would compromise their impartiality. The above guidelines about affiliations with political and advocacy groups apply to online groups as well.

FREELANCE WORK AND OUTSIDE ENGAGEMENTS

The primary responsibility of Central Florida Public Media journalists is to gather, write, edit and produce news for Central Florida Public Media. Therefore, outside work, freelancing, and speaking engagements must be considered and approved on a case-by-case basis by the News Director. The following are some general guidelines:



Central Florida Public Media journalists may not produce news stories for any other local media outlet (broadcast or print) without prior approval of the News Director. The News Director will not unreasonably deny approval of the proposed work if it does not create a conflict of interest for the employee or Central Florida Public Media. Central Florida Public Media journalists must consult with their supervisors before engaging in outside freelance and journalistic work, including writing books and articles and self-publishing in blogs or other electronic media, whether or not compensated. Approval will not be unreasonably denied if the proposed work will not discredit Central Florida Public Media, conflict with Central Florida Public Media’s interests, create a conflict of interest for the employee or interfere with the employee's ability to perform Central Florida Public Media duties. Central Florida Public Media journalists may not speak to groups where the journalist's appearance might call his or her impartiality into question. Such instances include situations where the employee's appearance may appear to endorse the agenda of a group or organization. Central Florida Public Media journalists must consult with the News Director before serving as speakers, presenters, moderators, panelists, or otherwise being directly associated with a non-station event. The News Director will not unreasonably deny approval if it does not create a conflict of interest for the employee or Central Florida Public Media. Central Florida Public Media journalists may only accept speaking fees from educational or nonprofit groups not engaged in significant lobbying or political activity. Central Florida Public Media staff journalists may not engage in public relations work, paid or unpaid. Exceptions may be made for certain volunteer nonprofit, nonpartisan activities (i.e. working for a church or synagogue or charitable organization), so long as they do not conflict with Central Florida Public Media’s reporting on activities or issues in which the outside organization is active. Reporters must get prior approval for said activity from the News Director. Central Florida Public Media journalists must consult with their supervisors before appearing on TV or other media. In appearing on TV or other media, including electronic Web-based forums, Central Florida Public Media journalists should not express views they would not air in their roles as Central Florida Public Media journalists. They should not participate in shows, electronic forums, or blogs that encourage punditry and speculation rather than fact-based analysis.

GIFTS

