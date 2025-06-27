Could Florida Planned Parenthood clinics face blocks to Medicaid like South Carolina?

A new ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court blocking Medicaid patients’ access to Planned Parenthood services in South Carolina worries experts that the same restrictions could be seen in Florida.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling against Planned Parenthood clinics in South Carolina, stating that patients could not sue the state’s Department of Health for excluding Planned Parenthood clinics from its Medicaid program.

In 2018, South Carolina Gov. McMaster issued an executive order directing the Department of Health to cancel Medicaid reimbursement agreements with clinics that provide abortion care.

A Planned Parenthood patient sued the state, arguing it violated her right to choose her coverage under the Medicaid Act. The state’s orders were blocked by the lower courts.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling 6-3, stating that patients could not sue South Carolina regarding its decision to exclude Planned Parenthood clinics from its Medicaid program.

“The job of resolving how best to weigh those competing costs and benefits belongs to the people's elected representatives, not unelected judges,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson, was quick to respond to the court’s decision, arguing the Supreme Court effectively decided that state officials can pick health providers for their residents. She fears the decision to limit Medicaid in South Carolina is just the beginning of more states seeking to restrict Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

“The consequences of the Supreme Court's decision today will not be limited to Planned Parenthood or to South Carolina. Now we may see other states attempt to block people who use Medicaid from fighting against illegal, politically driven policies that take away their care,” Johnson said.

Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani, a Democrat representing Orlando, said the court’s decision was a personal blow to her as she was a former patient and employee of Planned Parenthood.

She shares the same fears that the decision to limit Medicaid could come to Florida as well.

“This decision opens the door for extremist politicians across the country to block people from accessing cancer screenings, STI testing, and yes — even birth control,” she said. “Republicans have long wanted to strip away access to contraception. This ruling fits into their broader agenda of controlling people’s bodies and eliminating our freedom to decide if and when to start a family.”

There’s a precedent of Florida Republicans taking swings at Planned Parenthood clinics. In 2001, then Gov. Jeb Bush cut funds to the organization’s clinic, family, and healthcare services.