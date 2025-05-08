WHEN: Thursday, May 8th, 2025

5:30 PM - Costly Commute Experience

6:00 PM - Panel Discussion hosted by Cheryn Stone

WHERE: Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Avenue, Maitland

Reserve your spot now to be part of this important conversation. We can’t wait to see you there!

Join us for an engaging evening at the Art & History Museums of Maitland as we dive deeper into transportation and the true costs of the Central Florida commute with our series, "Central Florida Seen & Heard: Costly Commute." The series will begin airing on April 28, followed by our live event on May 8, shedding light on the pressing issue of commuting in Florida.

What to Expect:

🧭 Immersive Experience: Experience firsthand, the reporting from our series as we highlight the challenges and impacts of commuting on our community.

🤝 Thought-Provoking Conversations: Engage in discussions that explore the complexities of our transit landscape, revealing the human stories and hidden inequities behind daily commutes.

🎤 Expert Panel Discussion: Join a live panel hosted by Engage’s Cheryn Stone, featuring a group of experts ready to discuss the journey toward viable and equitable transportation solutions.

💬 Share Your Ideas: This is your opportunity to participate in shaping a brighter future for our community’s commutes.

Whether you're a daily commuter, a policymaker, or someone passionate about community development, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

