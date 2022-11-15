“Spotlight” covers arts, culture, and entertainment from a Central Florida perspective. But, like the arts itself, “Spotlight” strains its boundaries and may even cross them if there’s a need! “Spotlight” aims to call attention to people and events that offer enrichment to its listeners. That enrichment comes in many forms: from a discussion about how art can take its audience on an emotional journey that creates empathy where none existed before…to news about a local theater or museum when its inner workings have outsized consequences…to a belly laugh from much-need comedic relief. “Spotlight” will also share performances from creators of all stripes and endeavor to amplify voices not often heard. It’s an engaging and exciting listen with a mind-broadening mission.
-
Opera Orlando is closing out its “All for Arts” season with Grimm fairy tale “The Juniper Tree.” It celebrates both the art of puppetry and one of its local performers.
-
Orlando's Veronica Smith and Dennie Wang, collectively known as Vulgar Geniuses, host a literary podcast that focuses on writers of color. It's turning four!
-
The Central Florida Musicians' Association is celebrating 100 years forging relationships with - and collective bargaining agreements for - area musical performers.
-
A new position at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts looks to promote a healthier community in Central Florida through the arts. Alana Jackson is the Center’s first Arts and Wellness Director.
-
Amid ongoing litigation surrounding the fake Basquiat exhibit in 2022, the Orlando Museum of Art has named a new chief curator, Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon.
-
Ain’t Misbehavin’ celebrates the music of African American pianist Fats Waller. It will debut in Orlando on April 12 at Orlando Shakes.
-
From poetry to musical acts, artists will take the stage in Melbourne on Saturday, March 23 for an open mic night hosted by Black on Black Rhyme Melbourne Verses and Vibes.
-
Artists from across the country will be competing in the 65th Winter Park Sidewalk Arts Festival this weekend.
-
Content creators from across Florida will be meeting up in Orlando for creator workshops, networking, and to learn more about the industry. The second annual Content Z will take place on March 17 in Orlando from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
-
A new permanent exhibition at the Art and History Museums of Maitland called Maitland’s Attic looks at five pivotal time periods in the town’s history.
-
Storytelling through the art of puppetry has a long tradition in Africa, and can be found in Black American spaces today. Paulette Richards is a puppet artist and the author of ‘Object Performance in the Black Atlantic: The United States’. She recently spoke at the University of Central Florida about the role of Black puppetry and object performance in the Black Church.
-
Central Floridians will have the opportunity to learn how Black Americans impacted the arts, music, and more at the Honoring Black Heritage & Culture event at the Orange County Regional History Center on Saturday, February 17.