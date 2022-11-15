New episodes on Thursdays • Airs on 90.7 FM Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

“Spotlight” covers arts, culture, and entertainment from a Central Florida perspective. But, like the arts itself, “Spotlight” strains its boundaries and may even cross them if there’s a need! “Spotlight” aims to call attention to people and events that offer enrichment to its listeners. That enrichment comes in many forms: from a discussion about how art can take its audience on an emotional journey that creates empathy where none existed before…to news about a local theater or museum when its inner workings have outsized consequences…to a belly laugh from much-need comedic relief. “Spotlight” will also share performances from creators of all stripes and endeavor to amplify voices not often heard. It’s an engaging and exciting listen with a mind-broadening mission.

