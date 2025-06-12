Update: U.S. House advances rescission package that would hamstring local public media

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 214-212 today to take back $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organization through which Central Florida Public Media receives its federal support. Congress had previously set aside these funds to support CPB for the next two years.

The measure now moves to the Senate, which has until July 18 to take action.

Rescission would represent a grave and immediate threat to the future of public media across the country and here in Central Florida. Central Florida Public Media receives roughly $300,000 a year from CPB, plus an additional $89,000 a year in shared infrastructure and in-kind services like satellite distribution and music rights.

The loss of this support could directly and negatively affect our community’s access to trustworthy, independent journalism, beloved programs, thoughtful conversations, emergency alerts and community building events.

Central Florida Public Media calls on everyone who believes free access to these services is critical to a vibrant, connected and engaged community to take action now.