Federal regulators are trying to prevent bad actors from switching unknowing consumers' Obamacare coverage. Their fixes risk making enrollment so cumbersome that people won't want to sign up.
The Do More, Feel Better program trains seniors to help other older adults plan activities, which can boost mental health.
Amendment 4 aims to enshrine abortion rights in the state up to viability.
Overdose deaths have soared, and every state is being impacted. But research suggests states that haven’t expanded Medicaid coverage, such as Florida, are passing up an opportunity to lessen the toll.
CORE, a substance abuse and recovery network established in 2022, will cover 17 more counties, including Lake, Orange, Polk and Seminole, for a total of 29.
Florida's new dashboard has information on undocumented people using Florida's Medicaid-receiving hospitals, but policy experts point to inconsistencies in the dashboard's reporting.
As American focus shifts from the Ukraine-Russian war to the Israel-Hamas war, a Ukrainian prosthetic nonprofit in Orlando is struggling to give amputees legs to stand on.
Orlando Health has expanded its Hospital at Home Care program allowing more patients in Central Florida to recover in the comfort of their own home.
It's been nearly a year since Florida began reviewing Medicaid eligibility, and since then nearly half-a-million children have lost insurance. Many of them have fallen into a gap without coverage, including some with cancer.
Caregiving takes a toll on families hit by the degenerative brain disease, but a new CMS program could lessen that burden.
A local domestic violence nonprofit says calls for help have gone up over the last fiscal year.
Has the pollen been worse this year? Central Florida Doctors think so and are seeing more cases of allergy complaints this year then before.