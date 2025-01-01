FAQ: How federal funding for Central Florida Public Media works and what’s at stake right now

What’s happening with federal funding for public media?

Federal funding for public media is facing its biggest threat in a generation.

The White House is expected to send a proposal to Congress to rescind $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funds for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organization from which Central Florida Public Media receives its federal funding. Congress will have 45 days from transmission of the proposal to approve or reject it. If it takes no action, the funds must be spent as originally allocated.

Congress is also set to begin the appropriations process for the coming year, where future funding for public media hangs in the balance.

In addition, the White House has issued an Executive Order aimed at preventing CPB funds from being used to pay for NPR and PBS.

How does federal funding support Central Florida Public Media?

Central Florida Public Media receives approximately $300,000 a year in direct funding from CPB. That’s the equivalent of a sustaining membership worth $25,000 a month! In addition, CPB funds services and infrastructure shared across public media organizations nationwide, including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and the technological infrastructure that our website is built on. These services are worth about $89,000 a year to Central Florida Public Media.

What would a loss of federal funding mean for Central Florida Public Media?

The loss of federal funding could affect the content and programs you value most from Central Florida Public Media, such as:

Reporters covering local issues like education, housing, environment, and healthcare

Robust public safety information during hurricanes and other emergencies

Local and national programs like Are We There Yet?, Engage, Fresh Air, and This American Life

Community partnerships and civic engagement initiatives like One Small Step and the News Collaborative of Central Florida

Local educational initiatives like the Emerging Journalists Fellowship and Sounds of Central Florida.



How can I help?

If you value Central Florida Public Media and the services it provides, now is the time for action.

Advocate: You can support our organization by signing up for ProtectMyPublicMedia.org and sending a message to our elected representatives. They need to hear how much Central Florida Public Media means to you and why federal funding is important to public media’s unique service.

Donate: Preserving public media will require the community’s generosity, now more than ever. If you’ve never donated , now is the time. If you’re already a member, consider joining one of our major giving societies , or explore the many other ways you can support Central Florida Public Media.

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

CPB is not a federal executive agency. It is a private nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which aims to provide universal access to high-quality media services by financially supporting locally owned public radio and television stations across the United States. For 50 years, Congress has funded CPB two years in advance to protect public media’s independence and provide certainty around budgeting and advance planning.

How is Central Florida Public Media preparing for a potential loss of funding?

Our goal is to preserve the core of our mission to empower Central Floridians through trustworthy, independent journalism. We are implementing a robust communications strategy to share the value of Central Florida Public Media, while also developing a contingency plan for the potential loss of funding. That plan includes accelerating our efforts to grow and diversify our revenue through increased long-term community support from individuals, community-minded local businesses, and philanthropic foundations and institutions that understand Central Florida Public Media’s unique and critical role in the civic and cultural life of our region.

We are committed to keeping our supporters and audience informed about what's going on and how you can help. Watch this page for updates.