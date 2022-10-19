State News

-
Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that a 2020 law requiring parental consent for abortions would be eliminated if voters approve a 2024 abortion ballot initiative. But this isn’t a foregone conclusion and would likely be decided by the courts.
Former President Donald Trump’s comments to a Time Magazine reporter allowed for the possibility of states monitoring and punishing women for getting illegal abortions, but he wasn’t as explicit about whether he thought they should.
DeSantis said the bill he signed will protect the state’s cattle industry against “an ideological agenda that wants to finger agriculture as the problem.”
Lawmakers increased funding for the My Safe Florida Home grant program by $200 million and will now prioritize older and low-income homeowners.
A memo was sent to Florida’s 12 public universities and colleges urging them to use any means necessary to keep grads and their families safe.
In January, the governor ordered state colleges and universities to waive certain transfer application requirements for Jewish students.
May is the beginning of flamingo nesting season, and researchers are crossing their fingers that the large, apparently healthy population could start popping out fledglings on Florida soil for the first time in a century.
The provision ramps up a previous measure that only applied to violent offenders.
Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida won’t comply with new Title IX rules.
Experts say more robust data is necessary to better determine the link between gun storage and school shootings. But a few studies have shown that around half of these incidents are carried out with firearms that were considered unsecured.