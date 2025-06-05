New study finds Florida farmers concerned over weather, financial insecurity

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting above-normal Atlantic hurricane activity for this year, new data shows the season is also bringing uncertainty to Florida farmers.

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation, UF/IFAS Center for Leadership and Mind Your Melon Foundation released a report highlighting the mental distress that Florida farmers are facing.

Nearly 25% of Florida farmers reported that weather and its impacts on farms cause high levels of stress and uncertainty. Of the hundreds of responses collected last year between August and November, about 63% of farmers reported feeling nervous or worried about the future.

Plus, other stressors from the report include market volatility, lack of public understanding of agriculture and financial insecurity.

"A healthy farmer means a healthy you," said Jaime Jerrels, Senior Director of Policy and Outreach at Florida Farm Bureau in the report release. "It is our priority to support the wellbeing of Florida farmers and ranchers so they can continue to provide a healthy, safe and affordable food supply for not just Florida residents, but Americans as a whole."

While one of the top stressors is weather and uncertainty, the report also focused on the overall mental wellbeing of those in the industry. Of the 671 respondents, 67% reported feeling sad or depressed and 9% experienced suicidal thoughts.

The Florida Farm Bureau and partners plan to use these findings and data to intervene, mitigate stressors and overall work to improve the mental health of those who are farmers or work in the agriculture industry.