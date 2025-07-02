Orange County suspends women's business program over DEI concerns

Orange County is ending a program due to its use of DEI language. The move comes after President Donald Trump issued several executive orders earlier this year that prohibit Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in the federal government and grant recipients.

On Tuesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to suspend the Minority Women Business Enterprise Program, citing that they were cooperating with the federal government’s orders. In January, President Donald Trump issued executive orders that eliminated the federal mandate of affirmative action programs for women and minorities, arguing that language is discriminatory.

Additionally, one order contains a requirement that federal grant recipients shall not have programs of diversity, equity, or inclusion. For Orange County, that could mean the loss of over $100 million in grant money, and its leaders could face criminal charges under the False Claims Act.

Mayor Jerry Demings expressed his distaste for complying with the orders, but he said he isn’t willing to put the county or himself at risk. The loss of $100 million refers to several grants supporting a disaster recovery program , rental assistance , and an early childhood education program , according to commissioners.

“I spent a full career putting people in jail. I don't plan on going to jail because of violating the law. And so we are a subdivision of the United States, and it is what it is at this time,” Demings said.

The decision to sunset the practice of supporting minorities comes as a blow to Orange County’s identity, which has 44,600 businesses – about 26% of them are minority owned, according to the U.S. Census.

“You may not like it. I don't like it. I think most of us don't like it, but we cannot risk the other things that we're able to do and must do to take care of our community,” Demings said.

However, commissioners plan to present a replacement program during the July 15 meeting, known as the Small Business Enterprise Program.

“I want the public to understand to trust your leadership sometimes that let them change laws and do the things that they are doing, but rest assured that we know how to work it, and we will continue to work it,” Deming said.

The compromise to make a new program didn’t please all commissioners. District 5 Commissioner Kelly Semrad said that acquiescing to the federal government disgusted her.

“I really want to make sure that when common sense returns to government, that we're grabbing all of the best pieces of what we're in this program and making sure that we re-policy and repackage,” she said. “To sunset something under threat of getting all the other programs canceled, I think, is just disgusting legislation.”

