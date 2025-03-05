2025 Florida Legislature

-
It’s usually someone in a social media application or electronic mail program — and the only way to serve them is via the app that protects their identity
Supporters say the measure helps fix a “broken system”, but opponents worry it will have a “chilling effect”, keeping Floridians from engaging with the process.
They spoke in favor of park and residential utility protections, along with changes to the state's citizens' initiative process.
Reporters from the Central Florida Public Media newsroom conduct a roundtable looking forward at key legislation being presented at the opening of the 2025 session.
Florida’s legislative session is underway and at the top of the agenda for the state’s leaders are discussions on rural communities, property insurance and education.
Florida lawmakers say they want to investigate insurance companies. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for action on property taxes and condos.