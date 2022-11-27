Environment & Climate

-
The Florida Wildlife Corridor’s vision for conservation land in Florida stops short of providing mechanisms to make it a reality.
-
The Florida panthers’ numbers dwindled so quickly over the the early 1900s that hunting them was banned in 1958. In 1967, panthers were the first animal to be put on the federal Endangered Species List, and in 1973 the puma, a big cat relative, was named a Florida protected species.
-
Just off a trail in Central Florida lie evidence, piled in bear boneyards, of Florida’s battle between development and an imperiled corridor.
-
The following story is part of a statewide media partnership exploring the myriad challenges facing the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
-
The toll road will pave about 60 acres of the conserved land.
-
May is the beginning of flamingo nesting season, and researchers are crossing their fingers that the large, apparently healthy population could start popping out fledglings on Florida soil for the first time in a century.
-
The recycling rate in Florida is on the decline, in part due to contamination — or the wrong items getting dumped into recycling bins. One expert said its often due to a lack of education rather than negligence.
-
Warm weather and an upcoming mating season could mean more alligator sightings in Central Florida.
-
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff invited the public to weigh in on their proposal to offset future development impacts to Split Oak Forest.
-
City hopes $1 million grant can accelerate progress toward Orlando’s goal of 40% tree canopy coverage by 2040.
-
Attorneys for 404 permit applicants caught in “regulatory limbo” echoed Florida's request — now denied — to advance permits with no impacts to threatened species.
-
This will be the last chance to catch a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. for about 20 years, so here's what you need to know to safely enjoy!