Here are ten new laws now in effect in Florida

TALLAHASSEE --- With Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a state budget and a flurry of other bills, the dust has settled on the 2025 legislative session. Here are 10 laws that took effect Tuesday, the start the 2025-2026 fiscal year:

BALLOT INITIATIVES: A law (HB 1205) that places additional restrictions on the ballot-initiative process largely took effect Tuesday. Groups backing proposed constitutional amendments are fighting the law in federal court.

BUDGET: DeSantis on Monday signed the budget (SB 2500), which he and legislative leaders said would help prepare the state in case of an economic downturn. DeSantis issued $567 million in line-item vetoes to the budget, which had a $115.1 billion bottom line when passed by the Legislature.

FLUORIDE: A wide-ranging bill (SB 700) about issues involving the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services bans the longstanding practice of local governments adding fluoride to water supplies.

GULF OF AMERICA: Following the lead of President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure (HB 575) changing dozens of state laws to use the name “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico.”

JUDGES: Lawmakers approved a bill (SB 2508) that calls for adding 22 circuit-court judges and 15 county-court judges across the state, while also making changes at two appeals courts.

PUBLIC RECORDS: With lawmakers pointing to threats and harassment, a law (SB 268) will prevent release of the home addresses and telephone numbers of legislators, members of Congress and numerous other state and local elected officials.

SCHOOL START TIMES: Lawmakers passed a measure (SB 296) that backed away from a 2023 law that would have prevented high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m. The 2023 law, which was designed to help teens get more sleep, was scheduled to take effect in 2026.

STATE PARKS: After a public outcry last year about a development proposal, a new law (HB 209) will prevent the construction of golf courses, resort-style lodges and sports facilities in state parks.

STUDENT CELL PHONES: Students will be prohibited from using cell phones throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools under a measure (HB 1105) that expands a restriction on using phones during instructional time.

TAX CUTS: Parts of a tax-cut package (HB 7031) took effect Tuesday, including sales-tax exemptions on hurricane-preparedness supplies and certain purchases related to outdoor activities. Other parts, including eliminating a commercial-lease tax, will take effect later.