SPOTLIGHT: The Great American Big Band brings swing to July 4th celebrations

If you want some more 4th of July-themed fun after the day is done, the Great American Big Band is holding a red, white, and blue swing dancing event in Casselberry over the weekend. Since Big Band and swing dancing means the 1940s, this July 4th event is USO themed – the USO being an organization that offers support and morale services like entertainment and social events to deployed military service members. In the 40s, during World War II, the USO would throw a swing dance with big band sounds and singers like the Andrews Sisters, gathered around a microphone singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Which you’ll also hear at this week’s event.

So if you’re “In the Mood” for a “Sentimental Journey,” 1940s costumes and red, white, and blue gear are encouraged, but definitely not required.

“The dance this weekend is just absolutely pure Americana,” said Bennett Harmon, head of the Band Restoration organization and leader of the Great American Big Band. “It's straight out of the 40s, a true USO dance.”

This weekend’s big band/swing dance event celebrates Independence Day, but band vocalist Erin Pyne said these performances happen once a month, with many different themes mixed in with their in-built 1940s vibe.

“We do a witch-and-wizard theme, or a pirate theme, or a Tiki theme,” said Pyne. “So everyone then tries to do their version of 1940s Tiki, 1940s pirates.”

“We did 1940s Star Wars!” Pyne laughed, to which Harmon added, “We had rebel insignia everywhere, because we’re the good guys – I was in my Jedi robes, conducting with a light saber!”

Pyne added that swing dancing is a social event – you don’t need to bring a partner, or even know how to dance. There’s an hour-long beginner’s class offered before every event.

Despite all the fun at these events Harmon says, his favorite part of his job is using the proceeds to buy instruments for underprivileged kids through his Band Restoration project.

“I saw a need in the community and in that space for help with no strings [attached],” said Harmon. “If I give you an instrument, that’s yours to keep. There's no barrier, no paperwork to sign.”

Harmon said he’ll supply instruments and instrument repair on an individual basis, or sometimes, more recently, more than one at a time.

“Obviously we get a lot of calls for instruments to help schools, you know, especially the public schools who are suffering from budget cuts and that kind of thing,” he said.

“And then the other section is our scholarship program – we give out two scholarships a year. Each scholarship is $1,000, and that's for kids who are going from high school to college, just to help with anything. So they get a $1,000 check, and they can use that for whatever they'd like.” He noted that he also offers tutoring and mentorship.

