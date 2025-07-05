Permanent school supply tax holiday to take place in August

Starting this year, the whole month of August will permanently become a sales tax holiday for school supplies in the state of Florida – giving families tax breaks on some clothing, school supplies, learning aids, and computers.

During Governor Ron DeSantis’ two terms in office, the legislature and governor have had to work together to approve a sales tax holiday for school supplies every year.

Not so, moving forward, said DeSantis, at his press conference where he signed the new fiscal year’s budget.

“All those back to school supplies, zero tax in the month of August. And that's a part of permanent Florida law now,” said DeSantis. “So families don't have to worry about it. You don't have to worry about it, you'll be able to get those savings.”

DeSantis also announced a permanent year-round hurricane supplies sales tax holiday, and a permanent sales tax exemption for outdoor Florida activities.

He said the delayed end to the legislative session, and the legislature turning in the budget so late, are some of the reasons these sales tax holidays became permanent this year.

Watch Governor Ron DeSantis sign the budget:

The Florida House and Senate completely missed the start of the hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday, he said, which meant Floridians couldn’t get tax breaks throughout the month of June on their hurricane supplies and preparations.

“Well, guess what? We normally have disaster preparedness, it starts right before hurricane season starts in June. So they didn't have this done. So people didn't get to be able to get that done. So both back to school and disaster prep are now permanent tax holidays in Florida,” said DeSantis.

This year only, a “Second Amendment” sales tax holiday from September 8 through December 31 will provide tax relief on bows, firearms, ammunition, rods, and tackle.

In total, the DeSantis administration says these combined tax holidays should save Floridians more than $428 million in savings.

Here’s what each sales tax holiday includes, according to a statement from the governor’s office:

