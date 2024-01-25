The Wrap
New episode every Friday
"The Wrap" is a podcast from Central Florida Public Media curating the top Central Florida news stories and in-depth reporting each week.
Every Friday, Assistant News Director Brendan Byrne brings listeners news headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from the news team.
Subscribe to "The Wrap" for the top stories you need to hear about your Central Florida community and beyond.
Ways To Subscribe
-
Ukrainian amputees are learning to walk again in Orlando. Soldiers arrive seeking prosthetics and rehabilitation after suffering complex injuries from the war with Russia. The nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine says it's receiving more double amputees and now faces an uphill battle when it comes to funding its prosthetic rehab program.
-
A bill awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature would make it legal for chaplains to volunteer as counselors in K-12 schools in Florida. Some worry untrained chaplains acting as counselors would do more harm than good.
-
The number of Floridians serving as caregivers for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias is on the rise, with an increase of 13,000 in just one year.
-
A settlement reached this week is rolling back large parts of the Parental Rights in Education law, what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
-
There’s a new book club at Brookshire Elementary in Winter Park. It was started in response to statewide book bans.
-
Pine Hills residents take issue with the nickname “Crime Hills" and say the community was given it unfairly.
-
This year for Black History Month, WMFE is telling the stories of Central Floridians who make our lives richer through their service. We meet Ulysses Floyd, a 95-year-old retired teacher and beloved union pioneer.
-
A student at Windermere Preparatory School started the school's first Black Student Union, and works to keep Black trailblazers at the forefront through the school's Instagram page.
-
A Volusia County Council vote this week paves the way for a controversial fuel storage facility. The project worries many Ormond Beach residents.
-
The need for housing assistance is on the rise but assistance programs like Section 8 could have a years-long wait. Hear about one Central Florida family's efforts to secure housing.
-
The Wrap is a new podcast from 90.7 WMFE News, catching you up on important Central Florida news stories and in-depth reporting.