Orlando top travel destination this July Fourth holiday

This Independence Day, Orlando is expected to be the most visited city in the country. The forecast from AAA comes as travel is surging nationwide with more than 72 million Americans planning domestic trips.

Travel is up 3% from last year nationwide, making this holiday period one of the busiest on record. The spike is driven by a combination of increased consumer confidence, extended holiday weekends and the appeal of destinations like Central Florida.

Between Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, July 6, AAA projects that 4.6 million Floridians will travel for the holiday—many of them headed to or through Orlando. The increase means AAA is preparing for a high volume of roadside assistance calls across the state.

“Orlando is typically the number one destination on our list, because people who are booking travel with AAA are often traveling as a family, and the number one family travel destination is Orlando,” said Mark Jenkins, manager of public relations and Florida spokesperson for AAA.

With its theme parks, proximity to beaches, and nearby cruise ports, Orlando continues to attract families seeking summer escapes.

Beyond Orlando, Florida dominates the top 10 national travel destinations, with Fort Lauderdale ranking fifth and Miami coming in eighth, further boosting demand for flights and cruises departing from the Sunshine State.

"This year, we're seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday,” stated Debbie Haas, vice president of AAA Travel. “This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones."

Orlando International Airport expects 1.43 million passengers will travel through the airport from June 29 through July 7, with the busiest travel date on Sunday, July 6.

But Jenkins says economic indicators are also encouraging more families to hit the road. With inflation slowing and gas prices stabilizing, Americans appear more willing to spend on leisure and travel during the second half of summer.

Still, AAA warns drivers and flyers alike to prepare for congestion and delays. Travelers are advised to monitor weather conditions, plan ahead for heavy traffic, and allow extra time for flights during peak periods.

