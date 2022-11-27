-
United Launch Alliance engineers are investigating a “buzzing” oxygen release valve on the Atlas V rocket which forced a scrub of Monday night’s launch attempt.
Boeing's Starliner program has been plagued with delays and design problems for several years.
Young space enthusiasts are asking an astronaut their burning questions about space exploration.
The crew will be the first human passengers in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
Scientists and astronomers are on the search for moons outside our solar system. Meanwhile, NASA and Nikon are working on a new camera designed to withstand our own moon’s environment.
Space food scientist Vickie Kloeris, speaks about her new book Space Bites, a memoir of her career with NASA preparing food for orbit.
The Starliner spacecraft is now sitting atop the ULA Atlas V rocket that will send it and two NASA astronauts on a mission to the ISS, launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station next month.
United Launch Alliance launched its last Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday afternoon. It makes way for its successor, Vulcan.
Varda Space Industries is working on pharmaceutical research in space that could help produce HIV therapy drugs at a much lower cost.
A total solar eclipse will darken the skies in parts of the U.S., in Central Florida, people will see a darkening effect and crescents of sunlight and shadow everywhere.
Viewers across the country are gearing up for the upcoming solar eclipse, and scientists are using this time to launch rockets into the skies – for science!
Since the dawn of human spaceflight more than 60 years ago, around 680 people have been to space. Only about 70 have been American women astronauts.