Orlando looks to its own 150th birthday as it celebrates Independence Day

The city of Orlando is celebrating the 249th anniversary of American independence with a focus also on its own 150th birthday coming at the end of this month.

The annual Fourth of July festivities, known at Fireworks at the Fountain , begin at 4 p.m. on Friday with live entertainment and activities at Lake Eola Park. The schedule includes the party cover band Midnight Mayhem at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:10 p.m.

Rain is in the forecast -- an 80% chance -- with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Visitors are being encouraged to monitor Orlando's social media for updates, city spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said. “The show will go on with rain, but lighting is a whole other story.”

A FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match starts at 3 p.m. two miles away in Camping World Stadium and could add to traffic near downtown.

But SunRail is offering free rides for the day, with the final trains leaving nearby stations shortly after the fireworks.

Throughout the year, Orlando has been celebrating its 150th anniversary . It was on July 31, 1875, that residents of the village of Orlando voted to incorporate under the name Orlando, according to the Orange County Library System’s Orlando Memory website .

Several Central Florida cities will have fireworks this year, including Altamonte Springs on Thursday and Oviedo on Saturday.

Here’s a partial list:

Thursday

Altamonte Springs: Red Hot & Boom at Cranes Roost Lake, from 5 to 10 p.m. The fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public with food, a kids zone and live music slated from Francesca Tarantino, After 5, Relic and Steven Cardwell & The Neon Drifters.

Friday

Cocoa: July 4th Celebration with the Brevard Symphony Orchestra at Cocoa Riverfront Park, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, with Brevard Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. This event is free.

Leesburg: Star Spangled Spectacular 2025 at Ski Beach Park begins at 4 p.m. Friday, with fireworks over Lake Harris at 9 p.m. The free event includes live music by the Groove Slayers, food trucks and carnival rides.

Ocala: Patriotic Skies is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Tuscawilla Park. The free event includes live musical performances, food trucks, a kids zone and a fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Sanford: Star Spangled Sanford , July 4th on the Lake Monroe Riverfront at Fort Mellon Park begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks planned for 9:15 p.m. There's a kids zone and the city encourages tailgating "on Ft. Mellon Park’s beautiful lawn!"

Tavares: The city's Fourth of July Celebration kicks off in Wooton Park at 6 p.m. Friday with kids' activities and a live performance by The HOOTZ. Fireworks at scheduled for 9 p.m. The annual $th of July Parade was canceled due to the weather forecast.

Saturday