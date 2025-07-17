Update: Senate sends public media funding rescission back to House

The Senate voted early Thursday, July 17, to rescind $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funds for public media, by a vote of 51-48. The measure is an amended version of a proposal the House of Representatives passed in June. It now goes back to the House for reconsideration.

Congress had set aside these funds to support the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB) for the next two years. CPB funds support Central Florida Public Media and other public media outlets around the country. If the measure passes, Central Florida Public Media stands to lose $300,000 a year in promised funding.

The rescission proposal is scheduled to expire at midnight on Friday, July 18 if Congress does not act.

It’s not too late to take action to protect Central Florida Public Media’s federal funding.

You can quickly send a message to your House representative by going to ProtectMyPublicMedia.org and telling them how much Central Florida Public Media means to you.

Read more about Central Florida’s state and federal funding here.