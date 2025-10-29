Central Florida Public Media introduces seven new shows to on-air lineup

Starting on Saturday, Nov.1, Central Florida Public Media is expanding its on-air lineup with seven new shows: The Daily, Today Explained, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Freakonomics, What’s Health Got to Do with It?, Ye Gods and No Small Endeavor. These programs will help Central Florida Public Media fulfill its mission of connecting and empowering the region through trustworthy, independent journalism and thoughtful conversations rooted in fact.

“We’re always listening to our audiences and looking for ways to deliver programming that reflects their interests,” said Central Florida Public Media President & General Manager Judith Smelser. “These new shows do exactly that – expanding the range of voices we share, while maintaining financial responsibility in light of recent federal and state funding cuts.”

The Daily and Today Explained (weekdays 7-8 p.m.) give depth and context to the top stories of the day.

give depth and context to the top stories of the day. The New Yorker Radio Hour (11 a.m. Saturday & 8 p.m. Sunday) features storytelling and insightful conversations about issues that matter.

features storytelling and insightful conversations about issues that matter. Freakonomics (7 p.m. Saturday) explores the riddles of everyday life and the weird wrinkles of human nature.

explores the riddles of everyday life and the weird wrinkles of human nature. What’s Health Got to Do with It? (7 a.m. Saturday) examines the intersection of healthcare and daily life.

examines the intersection of healthcare and daily life. Ye Gods (6 a.m. Sunday) is an uplifting show that brings people of various cultures, faiths and philosophies together through the common lens of humanity.

is an uplifting show that brings people of various cultures, faiths and philosophies together through the common lens of humanity. No Small Endeavor (4 p.m. Sunday) looks for answers to the question, “What does it take to lead a good life?”

These additions are part of a broadcast schedule update that includes the sunsetting of long-running programs Snap Judgment, Latino USA, World Café, The Latin Alternative, and e-Town. Central Florida Public Media appreciates the quality of these shows and did not make this decision lightly. With the loss of federal and state funding, the organization is responsibly examining all costs, including investments in programming. Fans can still enjoy access to these shows on demand through links on cfpublic.org and the Central Florida Public Media app.

Locally hosted programs like Morning Edition with Talia Blake, All Things Considered with Nicole Darden Creston, Are We There Yet? with Brendan Byrne and Engage with Cheryn Stone will continue in their current timeslots, as will most other beloved programs. The schedule update also includes moving some current shows to times that are preferred by Central Florida Public Media’s broadcast audience.

The full updated schedule will be available here and full descriptions of the new additions will be available here starting Nov. 1.