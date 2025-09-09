Central Florida Public Media brings home six Sunshine State Awards

Central Florida Public Media, over the weekend, brought home six awards from Florida’s largest journalism competition, the Society for Professional Journalism’s Sunshine State Awards. The awards are for work completed in 2024.

Central Florida Public Media’s highest honors came with wins in the categories of Government, Politics & Election Coverage for a collection off work produced by Joe Byrnes, Lillian Hernandez Caraballo and Joe Mario Pederson. Central Florida Public Media also won in the category of health reporting for a story that focuses on advancements in prosthetic arms for kids.

Central Florida Public Media were finalists in the following categories:

Series: Central Florida Public Media, Oviedo Community News, The Florida Trident & WGCU Public Media – Staff, The Race Against Time to Protect Florida’s Wildlife Corridor

Public Affairs: Central Florida Public Media – Engage, Florida Classic’s Legacy, History, and Role in Central Florida Culture

Environment, Science & Technology reporting: As pollution plagues Florida lakes, state spends millions to manage invasive plants

Continuing Coverage or Series: Central Florida Seen & Heard: Rising Water