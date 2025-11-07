Central Florida Public Media Presents Inaugural President’s Circle Award to Ron Ginsburg for $100,000 in Donations

Central Florida Public Media is announcing the launch of the President’s Circle, a new level of giving recognizing donors who contribute $100,000 or more in one year in support of the organization’s mission to connect and empower the region through trustworthy, independent journalism and conversation rooted in fact. The inaugural President’s Circle award was presented Nov. 3 to Ron Ginsburg, vice chairman of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, at Central Florida Public Media’s annual reception for the Cornerstone & McKean Societies, held this year at Judson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“I’m proud to be a sponsor of this trusted, independent source of local and national news, from Space Mountain to outer space,” said Ginsburg. “It takes many hands and voices to sustain this local news effort, and while the honor is truly meaningful, my donation is just one of many Central Floridians. Central Florida Public Media’s mission continues, and it needs all of us.”

The President’s Circle is Central Florida Public Media’s new model for sustaining independent journalism through visionary philanthropy. It brings together a select group of civic and philanthropic leaders who understand the lasting value of public media, creating a permanent foundation for stability, innovation and independence. Future President’s Circle members will have the opportunity to deepen their personal legacies through sustaining local journalism expansion, signature local programming and infrastructure reliability at a time when local news ecosystems are strained.

President’s Circle members can enjoy:

● Private, behind-the-scenes studio and newsroom tours at Central Florida Public Media.

● Participation in annual Vision Sessions.

● Prominent name placement on the President’s Circle Donor Wall and in the Annual Impact Report, with donor permission.

● Quarterly, personalized impact updates, highlighting the journalism and innovation their gift sustains.

● Priority invitations and VIP seating at Central Florida Public Media’s major receptions and celebrations, creating meaningful opportunities to engage with Central Florida Public Media leadership, journalists and fellow philanthropic visionaries.

"The complete elimination of $400,000 annually in state and federal funds has changed how we sustain the vital public service that is independent journalism,” said President and General Manager of Central Florida Public Media Judith Smelser. “With donors like Ron Ginsburg and future President’s Circle members, we are entering a new era of community-powered journalism, sustained by visionary philanthropy.”

To learn more about Central Florida Public Media’s President’s Circle, visit https://www.cfpublic.org/major-giving.