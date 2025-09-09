Central Florida Public Media hires director of philanthropy with support from Dr. Phillips Charities

Media Contact

Stephanie Ecklin - Director of Philanthropy at Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media is pleased to welcome Stephanie Ecklin as the organization’s first director of philanthropy. The new position was made possible in part by essential startup funding from Dr. Phillips Charities, through a two-year, $76,890 grant supporting a major gift fundraising role.

“We believe thriving communities are built on access to trusted information and meaningful dialogue,” said Ken Robinson, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities. “Our investment in Central Florida Public Media and this important new position reflects our commitment to ensuring strong, independent journalism continues to empower residents and foster trust across our region.”

This critical new role is particularly important, as it will help identify alternative streams of funding to help ensure the organization’s future success in light of current funding challenges.

“We are grateful to Dr. Phillips Charities for believing in our mission and leading the way as a local philanthropic organization investing in local journalism,” said Central Florida Public Media President & General Manager Judith Smelser. “With the recent elimination of federal and state funding, we can’t fulfill our promise to the community without the trust and generosity of local partners like Dr. Phillips Charities.”

Ecklin, who most recently served as Director of Development at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, was selected after an extensive national search. She will build lasting relationships with community members who want to make a significant impact by investing in Central Florida Public Media’s mission to empower and connect the region through trustworthy, independent journalism.

“Stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment, I am grateful for the leadership of Dr. Phillips Charities,” said Stephanie Ecklin, Central Florida Public Media Director of Philanthropy. “Their support highlights the vital role of trusted local journalism, and we invite Central Florida’s philanthropic leaders to join them in keeping this essential public service strong for generations to come.”

To learn more about Central Florida Public Media, visit www.cfpublic.org.

About Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media is a nonprofit, public media news organization based in Orlando, Fla., serving nine counties across Central Florida with trustworthy, independent journalism. Community owned and independently operated for over four decades, Central Florida Public Media is primarily supported by generous individual donors, foundations and corporate sponsors. Central Florida Public Media operates 90.7; 90.7-2 HD Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. As Central Florida’s primary provider of NPR programming and high-quality local journalism, Central Florida Public Media can be enjoyed on multiple platforms including all podcast platforms, smart speakers and the Central Florida Public Media app and website. To learn more, visit www.cfpublic.org .

About Dr. Phillips Charities

Dr. P. Phillips was a visionary whose charitable contributions and entrepreneurship helped create a vibrant, thriving community in Central Florida. The Dr. Phillips name has been a major economic and philanthropic presence in the Central Florida community since the turn of the 20th century. Dr. Phillips Charities (Dr. Phillips Inc. and The Dr. P. Phillips Foundation) uses the earnings from its investment and real estate income to give financial assistance to hundreds of charities serving primarily in Orange and Osceola counties. Dr. Phillips has contributed more than $257 million in grants, pledges and program-related investments to Central Florida charities responding to the needs of the community and directly touching the lives of thousands of children and families. Learn more at www.DrPhillips.org .

