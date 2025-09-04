Community shows unprecedented support after funding cut to Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media has seen an unprecedented outpouring of community support after the elimination of federal and state funding that left the organization with a $400,000 annual funding gap.

In response to overwhelming concern from its audience, Central Florida Public Media went on the air to do what it does best: share information that empowers the Central Florida community. It hosted a special one-day fund drive, inviting the region to fight for this critical piece of civic infrastructure.

In one weekend, the community raised more than $221,000 in gifts and pledges to help the organization continue providing free access to trustworthy, independent journalism and thoughtful discussion across its nine-county region. Community members doubled their monthly gifts, gave first-time donations, joined the Cornerstone Society, and advocated on social media.

The outpouring of support didn’t stop there. The local music community came together on Sunday, August 10, for Punk for Public Media, a grassroots benefit concert in partnership with Whatever Dude Productions, MOX!E, and Will’s Pub. Eight local bands donated their time and talent to put on a show that raised more than $8,500 for the organization.

This support shows how much the community values and wants to preserve the independent, local journalism that Central Florida Public Media provides. While Central Florida Public Media is deeply encouraged, the work is far from over. Sustaining this essential community service in light of a $400,000 annual loss will require a new level of ongoing investment from individuals, foundations, businesses, and philanthropists who understand that free access to reliable information, independent journalism, and thoughtful conversation is critical to the community.