Central Florida Public Media unveils “The Wrap – Inbox Edition”

Media Contact

Carrie-Lynn Tumlin | 407-694-4614 | carrielynn.tumlin@andbarr.co

ORLANDO, Fla. (August 26, 2025) – Wednesday, August 27, Central Florida Public Media is launching The Wrap – Inbox Edition—a weekly newsletter companion to our podcast The Wrap. The Wrap - Inbox Edition is designed to keep Central Floridians informed and connected by delivering top stories and key updates straight to their inboxes.

“Central Florida Public Media is constantly looking for new ways to provide trustworthy, independent journalism that resonates with our community,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “The Wrap - Inbox Edition offers easy access to reliable, fact-based news delivered in a convenient and curated format.”

Every Wednesday, subscribers will receive a roundup of the biggest headlines from across the region, in-depth journalism, and ways to stay connected through Central Florida Public Media events.

Morning Edition Host and Reporter Talia Blake will be the voice of the newsletter, introducing each edition with a glimpse into the news readers will receive each week.

"The work being done in the Central Florida Public Media newsroom is vital to this community, and I'm honored to be a part of making sure those stories get as much exposure as possible,” said Talia Blake, Central Florida Public Media morning edition host and reporter. “The new newsletter is bringing a fresh twist to what we already do well: the news."

The launch of The Wrap – Inbox Edition is part of Central Florida Public Media’s ongoing effort to offer engaging content that supports its mission to deliver trustworthy, independent journalism that empowers and connects our community.

To sign up, visit cfpublic.org/thewrap or fill in the form below!

Get The Wrap – Inbox Edition Your Wednesday digest — top local headlines, our upcoming events and ways to get involved.

About Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media is a nonprofit, public media news organization based in Orlando, Fla., serving nine counties across Central Florida with trustworthy, independent journalism. Community owned and independently operated for over four decades, Central Florida Public Media is primarily supported by generous individual donors, foundations and corporate sponsors. Central Florida Public Media operates 90.7; 90.7-2 HD Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. As Central Florida’s primary provider of NPR programming and high-quality local journalism, Central Florida Public Media can be enjoyed on multiple platforms including all podcast platforms, smart speakers and the Central Florida Public Media app and website. To learn more, visit www.cfpublic.org.

###