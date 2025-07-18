Investment needed as Congress rescinds public media funding

Dear Friends,

Thank you so much for your tireless advocacy over the past few months to protect public media’s federal funding. Your voices have been heard, but unfortunately, the outcome is not what we’d hoped.

Congress has voted to take back $1.1 billion in funding that was previously set aside for public media across the country. The president is expected to sign the measure into law. This devastating decision reverses more than 50 years of federal investment in a critical piece of civic infrastructure.

For Central Florida Public Media, this vote means the loss of about $300,000 a year. Together with last month’s abrupt elimination of state funding, we are facing a $400,000 loss in the coming year.

While we are deeply disappointed by this vote, we are more committed than ever to our mission to provide Central Florida with trustworthy, independent journalism that empowers and connects our community.

The extent to which we can continue to do that is entirely in your hands.

If you value Central Florida Public Media, please give a gift today.

In the coming months, we’ll be putting together our next budget and doing all we can to preserve our core mission. However, as I’ve shared previously, this is a loss we cannot absorb without cutting services. In the spirit of transparency, I’m sad to share that these cuts will force us to suspend our Emerging Journalists Fellowship program and cut some national programming. We will share the details of our new on-air schedule soon.

Local support has always been the lifeblood of Central Florida Public Media. This new reality will require a new level of sustained community investment, and I believe this community will answer the call.

Thank you for being there for us in this critical moment so we can continue to be there for you.

With gratitude,

Judith Smelser

President & General Manager

Central Florida Public Media