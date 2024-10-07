Live Updates: Hurricane Milton

Power companies in the path of Hurricane Milton are arming themselves to battle widespread outages and damage.

Customers are urged to have patience and practice safety.

OUC

The Orlando Utilities Commission wants customers to know that extended power outages are expected following Hurricane Milton.

OUC Vice President Luz Aviles said restoration efforts will be five times greater than normal. But the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene could have impacts here.

"Because many crews throughout the Southeastern U.S. are in the Carolinas helping to restore electric infrastructure and water infrastructure for those devastated by Hurricane Helene," she said Monday, "our mutual aid is constrained. ... Therefore, mutual aid resources are traveling from states farther away to assist us than we normally call from."

Aviles urges customers to prepare for multiple days of outages and to be patient with OUC crews in their neighborhoods. To restore service in an orderly fashion they have to evaluate damage, and that can take some time.

The Orlando Utilities Commission provides a checklist with steps and safety concerns before during and after the storm.

Three in a row

For power companies in Florida, it's a hurricane triple whammy: Debby two months ago, Helene two weeks ago and now Milton.

But the companies are getting ready with their employees and line workers borrowed from other states.

Duke Energy Florida says more than a million of its customers could lose power. It's deploying 10,000 workers, including crews from the Midwest.

"It is like staging an army," said Duke State President Melissa Seixas, "because you have to keep them safe, you have to have a place for them to sleep, you have to feed them, you have to do their laundry. So it is a very detailed operation, which is why we prepare all year long.

She said this storm appears to be the one long feared in Tampa Bay.

"Hurricane Milton," she said, "is a powerful storm that none of us have seen here in Florida, certainly in our lifetime."

On Saturday, Duke finished restoring the 800,000 outages from Helene, completing a rebuild of equipment destroyed by storm surge on Pinellas County's barrier islands.

The islands had particular vulnerability to storm surge from Helene.

"It wasn't trees knocking down overhead line and poles," Seixas said. "It was storm surge. It was sand. It was the power of the water that completely pushed transformers off the pad, mounted concrete. ... We had equipment that was floated away, pushed away, upside down in the middle of Gulf Boulevard. I mean, just the sheer power of that water."

Now, Seixas says Milton will be “Helene all over again, but worse.”