Need help cleaning up after Milton? Here's what each Central Florida county offers

Central Florida counties are continuing efforts to clean up after Hurricane Milton. Some will pick up debris curbside, while others ask residents to drop off debris themselves.

Here’s a list of how each county is pitching in this week.

Brevard County:

Brevard County has an interactive map that is updated daily with lists of debris pick-up sites.

Residents are reminded to set debris out on the public right-of-way to be collected. Keep all household garbage separate from debris. Debris including leaves, grass clippings, pine needles and shrubs should be put in a bag, and construction and demolition debris should be stacked. Cut up trees and limbs into 4 inch pieces. Do not block roads, trees, mailboxes, water meters or overhead wires.

Collection of storm debris will occur from sun-up to sun-down 7 days a week.

Residents living in municipalities should contact their local government.

Flagler County:

Post-storm pickup begins Monday, October 21, and is expected to continue for several weeks. Residents of incorporated areas are encouraged to check with their city or town for debris guidance.

Residents are asked to separate regular household garbage from debris. Avoid blocking ditches and swales with debris, along with driveways, roadways, mailboxes, and utility poles.

WastePro resumed commercial and roll-off pickups last week allowing residents to utilize this service for early debris removal.

Flagler County Facebook A diagram showing Flagler County debris pickup.

Lake County:

The county has partnered with a hauler to remove debris in unincorporated Lake County.

Haulers will remove all large vegetative debris set to the side of the road. Properties in gated neighborhoods or on private roads that are inaccessible to non-homeowners will need to move their debris to a public right-of-way or pay to haul it away themselves.

Marion County:

Roadside hurricane debris pickup has begun on roads throughout Marion County. Pick up will end at the close of the day on October 27, 2024.

Please note that this service is specifically for tree debris and vegetative material and does not include yard clippings, construction debris, household garbage, or debris from lot clearing.

The following are designated drop-off locations for hurricane debris, open daily from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. They are:



Next to Belleview Public Library - 13145 SE County Highway 484, Belleview, FL 34420

SW Hwy 484 and SW 57th Ave Road - 5700 SW Hwy 484, Ocala, FL 34473

NE Jacksonville Road - 5823 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34479

To find out if your road is in a pickup area, please call our Office of the County Engineer at 352-671-8686.

Marion County Facebook A diagram showing Marion County debris pickup.

Orange County:

Orange County is extending its debris pickup following Hurricane Milton.

Three sites will remain open for debris drop-off through October 27 at 7 p.m. Please note these sites only accept non-commercial yard waste, including leaves, branches and other natural debris:

Conway Water Treatment Plant – 3590 Manatee Street, Orlando, FL 32822

Harrell Road – 8503 Trevarthon Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Zellwood Maintenance Unit – 3500 Golden Gem Road, Apopka, FL 32712

The sites will only accept loose vegetative debris (do not bag your debris).

Upon arrival, residents must present a valid driver’s license, utility bill, or other official document verifying Orange County residency. Residents can find their nearest drop-off site here.

Orange County Government also continues its storm curbside debris removal for unincorporated Orange County.

Osceola County:

Residents can bundle their yard waste and place it curbside on their usual collection day (up to 10 bags) for haulers to pick up. Or they can also drop it off at the following site:

The temporary yard waste site is on Canoe Creek Road across from Bramblewood Drive and Kanuga Village. This is for Osceola County residents only (ID required). Open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., every day from now through October 27, 2024, free of charge. This drop-off site is for property owners only and no commercial operators will be permitted.

Polk County:

Debris hauling has been ongoing since October 14. Residents can put their debris curbside. Do not block roadways, trees, mailboxes, or power lines.

Please keep vegetative debris like leaves, logs, plants, and tree branches unbagged. Construction and demolition debris should be separated from vegetative debris.

Residents can also call the debris hotline at 833-843-1920 with questions.

For residents who wish to self-haul and drop off their debris the following site is available from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It accepts all hurricane debris:



Polk County North Central Transfer Station, 3131 K-Ville Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823

And an additional two sites for vegetative debris only are open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are:



The county’s intent is to have all Hurricane Milton debris removed by November 24, 2024.

The City of Lakeland will collect and manage those efforts within their city limits.

Seminole County:

The last day for curbside debris pickup is Monday, October 21. Large amounts of debris do not need to be binned, bagged, or bundled like normal yard waste. Pile it at the curbside.

If you prefer, you may bring it to the landfill (1930 E. Osceola Rd, Geneva). Unincorporated Seminole County residents may drop off debris at no charge.

Sumter County:

Residential storm-related debris should be piled up by October 20, 2024, for pickup by our contracted debris haulers. After that date, you must remove your own debris, as our contractor will come through one time.



Volusia County:

Volusia County began picking up roadside debris on October 18.

Please place debris to the public right-of-way. Do not block traffic, hinder cleanup efforts or make it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass. Keep the debris away from ditches, inlets, mailboxes and power lines. Do not cover storm drains.

Separate vegetative debris piles, from other types of storm debris.

Residents can dispose of debris free of charge at the Tomoka Landfill or West Volusia Transfer Station.

