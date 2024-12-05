Big changes coming to Central Florida FEMA sites

There are big changes coming to FEMA disaster recovery centers in Central Florida.

The FEMA disaster recovery center in Seminole County at Seminole State College will close on December 7.

Then, the Volusia County disaster recovery center will relocate to a new site that same day. The new location for the Volusia County site will be announced later this week.

Along with disaster recovery centers in 26 counties, FEMA has also rolled out one-day farm recovery centers in 8 counties to help farmers and ranchers apply for aid.

Several agencies including the USDA, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Rural Development, U.S. Small Business Administration, and Florida Department of Commerce will be on hand to assist.

In Central Florida, a farm recovery center will open in Bartow in Polk County at the W.H. Stuart Center on December 9, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Watch this video, in English and ASL, to learn more about applying for assistance:

In total, Floridians have received more than $1 billion in aid from the government agency after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

Residents have until January 7 to apply for Hurricanes Helene and Milton assistance.

To find the disaster recovery center closest to you, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362.

Staff at these centers can help you apply for housing assistance and other short- and long-term needs if you incurred damages during one or both storms.

Floridians can also apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for mobile devices, or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Here’s a list of other helpful resources FEMA has collated for Floridians recovering from the storms:

