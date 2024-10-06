Central Florida schools close ahead of Milton. Here’s the list so far

Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Milton. Continue to check here to find out if your district is out for the storm.

K-12 Schools

Brevard County:

All Brevard County schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10. The school board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday has been changed to 9:30 a.m.

Flagler County:

No information yet provided.

Lake County:

Lake County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10, in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in our area. All after-school activities for Tuesday are canceled with the exception of Extended Learning Centers (ELC), which will remain open until normal closing hours.

Marion County:

Marion County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. All after-school extra-curricular activities are cancelled beginning Tuesday though the Marion Afterschool Programs will remain open. A decision on whether to reopen on Friday will come later this week.

Orange County:

All after-school activities will be canceled beginning Tuesday, October 8 with the exception of after-school childcare. All schools and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10.

Osceola County:

School will be closed on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10. All after-school activities, events and athletics are canceled on Tuesday, October 8.

Polk County:

Polk County Schools will be closed Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10.

Seminole County:

The district said it's working closely with Emergency Management to monitor weather conditions due to Tropical Storm Milton and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Sumter County:

No information yet provided.

Volusia County:

To allow staff and families additional time to prepare for the storm, Tuesday, October 8 will be an early release day. All schools will be closed on Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10. All after-school activities, will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

Colleges and Universities

Barry School of Law

On Tuesday, October 8, Barry University School of Law will close and classes will be cancelled until further notice. Barry University’s Command Decision Team (CDT) continues to closely monitor Hurricane Milton. Additional notifications will be sent as conditions warrant.

Daytona State College

Daytona State College will be closed Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. All activities and classes, including in-person and online classes, will be canceled.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Due to Hurricane Milton, all classes and events at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus will be closed from October 8-10. Students who need to remain on campus will be allowed to stay.

Florida Tech:

University residence halls will remain open throughout the week with the expectation that residential students will shelter in place.

Normal operations are planned, and all classes will meet as scheduled Monday, October 7 and Tuesday morning, October 8.

Classes are canceled beginning at noon Tuesday, October 8 so members of the campus community may prepare for the storm. Classes are canceled all day Wednesday and Thursday until at least noon.

Classes are expected to resume virtually at noon Thursday, October 10 and will remain virtual through Friday.

Rollins College:

Rollins has cancelled all in-person classes and events Monday October 7-11. Students who live on campus must evacuate and follow their hurricane plan. Campus will close as of 5 p.m. October 8.

Stetson University:

Stetson will close the DeLand campus and all residential facilities on Tuesday, October 8, at 1 p.m. through Thursday, October 10.

Students must return home, seek shelter with friends and family, or stay at a local emergency shelter.

All classes on the DeLand campus will be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Fall Break on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.

University of Central Florida:

UCF is suspending operations on all campuses and all classes, including online, beginning Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. Operations will resume as normal on Friday, October 11.