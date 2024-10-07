Shelters opening in Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

Shelters are opening across Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. We're watching Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties.

Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management announced the following emergency shelters will open Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Special Needs Shelter: West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave., Ocala. It will open at 5 p.m.. Small pets are also allowed into the shelter with proper documentation.

Pet-Friendly Shelter: Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala.

General Population Shelter: Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy.

People entering the shelter must bring food, water and snacks for the night. Those with special dietary needs should bring a supply of food.

Pet owners should bring their own pet crates.

Marion County also has a citizen help line for residents with questions about the storm. It's 352-369-7500.

Osceola County

Osceola County announced that shelters will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. There are seven public shelters:



Celebration High School - 1809 Celebration Blvd., Kissimmee

Gateway High School (Pet-Friendly) - 93 Panther Paws Trail, Kissimmee

Harmony High School (Pet-Friendly) - 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. Cloud

Holopaw Community Center - 8801 Community Center Road, St. Cloud

Kenansville Community Center - 1178 S Canoe Creek Rd., Kenansville

Kissimmee Middle School (Pet-Friendly) - 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee

Liberty High School (Pet-Friendly) - 4250 Pleasant Hill Rd., Kissimmee

A shelter for those with special medical needs will open at noon on Tuesday at the Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee.

The county encourages residents who wish to evacuate to make arrangements with friends or family, or consider staying in a hotel, if possible. Shelters should be considered a last resort.

Polk County

Polk County has announced it will open shelters on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at noon.

Thirteen public shelters and three pet-friendly shelters will be available at that time.

Public shelters:



Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow

Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport

Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland

Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland

Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana

Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven

Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven



Pet shelters:



Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland.

Residents must bring records of vaccines for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.

Special needs:

Three special needs shelters will also open on Tuesday but will open several hours earlier at 7 a.m:



FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Drive, Davenport

McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Polk County has a Citizen’s Information Line at (863) 298-7500. The county website is www.polk-county.net.

