Hurricane Milton evacuations ordered in Marion and Volusia counties
Volusia and Marion counties have announced mandatory evacuations due to possible impacts of Hurricane Milton.
In Volusia County, the evacuation takes effect beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday. It applies to all areas east of the intracoast waterway, all manufactured and mobile homes, all low-lying areas and other areas areas prone to flooding, and all campsites and RV parks.
The Volusia County announcement says: "Hurricane Milton poses a significant threat of heavy rainfall, flooding, and damaging winds and gusts. Evacuees are encouraged to seek short-distance evacuations to a nearby location, stay with friends or family, or visit www.volusia.org to find local shelters and help minimize traffic congestion."
In Marion County, the evacuation order takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It applies to "those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe."
In making the announcement of Facebook, the Sheriff's Office says: "Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so."
The county also announced that several shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Volusia County shelters
General population:
- Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange
- Deland High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand
- University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City
- Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand
Special needs:
- Galaxy Middle School, 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona
- David C Hinson Sr Middle School, 1860 N., Clyde Morris Blvd. Daytona Beach
Pets will be accepted at DeLand High School, Mainland High School, and Volusia County Fairground shelters, according to the county. "Owners must bring a few days' worth of pet food and prescription pet meds, food bowls and water bowls, leashes and collars for each pet, Pet ID tags filled out with contact information, drinking water, potty pads or cat litter, crates, and copies of pet medical records."
Marion County shelters
General population:
- Belleview Middle School, 10500 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview
- Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
- Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy
- Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala
- Liberty Middle School, 4773 SW 95th Street, Ocala
- Madison Street Academy, 401 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala
- North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra
Pet-friendly:
- Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
- Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala
Special needs:
- West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala (pets of special needs residents allowed)
Sexual offender and predator shelter:
- MCSO Sexual Offender and Predator Unit, 3300 NW 10th St., Ocala