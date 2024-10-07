Hurricane Milton evacuations ordered in Marion and Volusia counties

Volusia and Marion counties have announced mandatory evacuations due to possible impacts of Hurricane Milton.

In Volusia County, the evacuation takes effect beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday. It applies to all areas east of the intracoast waterway, all manufactured and mobile homes, all low-lying areas and other areas areas prone to flooding, and all campsites and RV parks.

The Volusia County announcement says: "Hurricane Milton poses a significant threat of heavy rainfall, flooding, and damaging winds and gusts. Evacuees are encouraged to seek short-distance evacuations to a nearby location, stay with friends or family, or visit www.volusia.org to find local shelters and help minimize traffic congestion."

In Marion County, the evacuation order takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It applies to "those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe."

In making the announcement of Facebook, the Sheriff's Office says: "Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so."

The county also announced that several shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Volusia County shelters

General population:



Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange

Deland High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand

University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City

Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand

Special needs:



Galaxy Middle School, 2400 Eustace Ave., Deltona

David C Hinson Sr Middle School, 1860 N., Clyde Morris Blvd. Daytona Beach

Pets will be accepted at DeLand High School, Mainland High School, and Volusia County Fairground shelters, according to the county. "Owners must bring a few days' worth of pet food and prescription pet meds, food bowls and water bowls, leashes and collars for each pet, Pet ID tags filled out with contact information, drinking water, potty pads or cat litter, crates, and copies of pet medical records."

Marion County shelters

General population:



Belleview Middle School, 10500 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview

Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala

Liberty Middle School, 4773 SW 95th Street, Ocala

Madison Street Academy, 401 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala

North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra

Pet-friendly:



Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala

Special needs:



West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala (pets of special needs residents allowed)

Sexual offender and predator shelter:

